Onyx CenterSource Develops Payment Platform for Booking.com's Travel Agency Affiliates

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx CenterSource , a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced it will launch a payment platform for travel agencies working as affiliates of Booking.com , one of the world's largest online travel marketplaces.

The new platform, developed in conjunction with Booking.com's existing Amadeus integration, will enable travel agencies to easily and securely receive payments for their revenue share of completed stays booked through the platform.

"Onyx is the market leader in payment solutions for both hotels and travel agencies, and we have partnered with Booking.com for more than 10 years," said Tony Wagner, Onyx senior vice president of commercial and strategic relationships. "As we grow further into the payments space, this new solution meets a large-scale need for one of our top clients: a platform that will deliver affiliate travel agency 'revshare' payments seamlessly globally.

"Booking.com has been at the forefront of innovation for affiliate offerings, so launching the new payment tool for their affiliate travel agencies makes sense – especially as industry recovery gains momentum."

Wagner said the solution, configured specifically to Booking.com requirements, can help travel agencies recover from the pandemic by enabling automated, paperless revshare payouts. Onyx plans to launch additional custom platforms over the next 12 months.

"Affiliate travel agencies that sign up via the online portal receive their payouts for eligible bookings automatically from that day forward, which allows them to focus on building their travel businesses back as the market recovers," Wagner said. "In addition, subscribing affiliate travel agencies can add Booking.com transactions into Onyx's RecoverPro transaction-matching solution to enhance visibility to stay transactions and yield."

Thibaut Leroux, Booking.com senior manager, corporate partnerships, said the company is committed to providing its affiliate travel agencies with "innovative, easy-to-use tools and programs to help arrange and manage accommodation reservations for their clients.

"This new robust payment platform uses the very latest technology to ensure our affiliate partners are able to seamlessly receive revshare payments for their eligible affiliate bookings, a key priority for the sector as the world starts to open up again for travel."

For more information about Onyx's payment solutions, please visit https://www.onyxcentersource.com/

About Onyx CenterSource

Onyx CenterSource is a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; and Manila, Philippines. RecoverPro is a trademark of Onyx CenterSource.

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay -– from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.6 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

