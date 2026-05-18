ONYX Opens Los Angeles Distribution Center and Partners with Nexus to Expand West Coast Support

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX is pleased to announce the opening of a new West Coast distribution center in Los Angeles, California, strengthening support for distributors and customers throughout the western United States. The new facility will improve machine availability, reduce delivery times, and lower freight costs by positioning inventory closer to distributors and end customers.

NEXUS Logo - on black

To further support growth in the region, ONYX has partnered with Nexus as its new sales representation group for California, Arizona, and Nevada. Nexus brings strong industry experience and expanded regional coverage to help grow distributor relationships and support sales efforts throughout the West.

"Our new Los Angeles distribution center and partnership with Nexus represent an important investment in our West Coast growth strategy," said Jeremy Hahne, Vice President of Sales at ONYX. "These additions allow us to serve our distributors and end customers faster, more efficiently, and with stronger regional support than ever before."

"As one of the largest sales agencies in the West, we're excited to partner with ONYX in bringing their fast, simple, and reliable products to more customers throughout the Western region," said Greg Fishburn, Vice President of Jan/San for Nexus.

These initiatives reflect ONYX's dedication to providing high-quality equipment, fast fulfillment, and prompt after-sales support for distributors and end customers.

For more information, please visit www.onyxsolutions.com or contact [email protected].

About ONYX

Based in North Carolina, ONYX is a cutting-edge manufacturer of floor scrubbers, burnishers and concrete polishers, dedicated to enhancing productivity and maximizing cost savings through innovative, high-performance cleaning, and advanced polishing technology. With a commitment to innovation, ONYX is at the forefront of eco-friendly technology. Our mission is to deliver fast, simple, reliable products that empower you to become your best.

SOURCE ONYX