SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opalescence™ whitening, the #1-selling professional teeth whitening brand, is announcing two new additions to its Opalescence™ whitening toothpaste lineup: Opalescence™ Complete Whitening Toothpaste, a 4-in-1 stannous fluoride formula, and Opalescence™ Fluoride Free Whitening Toothpaste, a 10.5% nano-hydroxyapatite formula for consumers who prefer a fluoride-free option.

Opalescence Logo Opalescence™ Teeth Whitening Expands Whitening Toothpaste Product Lineup with Two New Formulas

The two new toothpastes join the Opalescence™ Original Whitening Toothpaste and Opalescence™ Sensitivity Relief Whitening Toothpaste, broadening the range of dentist-created toothpastes available to consumers.

Opalescence™ Complete Whitening Toothpaste

Opalescence Complete Whitening Toothpaste is a 4-in-1 formula that whitens, helps improve gum health, reduces sensitivity, and protects against cavities. It is formulated with stannous fluoride for strong teeth and healthy gums and offers a Brilliant Mint flavor for fresh breath. Opalescence Complete Whitening Toothpaste is gentle enough for everyday use and is also vegan and gluten-free.

"Patients want a single toothpaste that addresses more than one concern at a time, and Opalescence Complete Whitening Toothpaste is designed to meet that need," says practicing dentist and Chief Clinical Officer for Opalescence Whitening Dr. Jaleena Fischer-Jessop. "By combining stannous fluoride with the whitening science Opalescence whitening is known for, we're offering a 4-in-1 option that supports gum health, helps protect against cavities, eases sensitivity, and helps support brilliant smiles."

Opalescence™ Fluoride Free Whitening Toothpaste

Opalescence Fluoride Free Whitening Toothpaste is a dentist-created fluoride-free option formulated with advanced, undiluted 10.5% nano-hydroxyapatite. It also contains xylitol, which may reduce the risk of tooth decay. The formula is proven to whiten teeth by actively removing surface stains and is free from artificial flavors, dyes, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), and fluoride. A natural peppermint and tea tree oil flavor profile promotes whole-mouth freshness. It is also vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free, and is backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

"A meaningful portion of patients today are asking their dentists about fluoride-free alternatives, and as clinicians, we want to make sure those patients still have access to a thoughtfully formulated option," says Dr. Fischer-Jessop. "Opalescence Fluoride Free Whitening Toothpaste is built around an undiluted 10.5% nano-hydroxyapatite formula and xylitol, and is intentionally formulated without artificial flavors, dyes, SLS, or fluoride. For consumers who have decided fluoride isn't the right ingredient for them, we wanted to deliver an option they can feel confident about."

Learn more about Opalescence Fluoride Free toothpaste on Amazon and opalescence.com.

Learn more about Opalescence Complete toothpaste on Amazon and opalescence.com.

About Opalescence™

35 years ago, Opalescence™ teeth whitening products burst onto the dental market, pioneering the modern teeth whitening landscape with its sticky, viscous gel formula and custom-scalloped soft trays. Since then, the brand has expanded to provide a variety of innovative teeth whitening solutions to patients through their dentist. Known as the most-researched teeth whitening brand, Opalescence whitening has proudly whitened over 150 million smiles and has now become the world's #1-selling professional teeth whitening brand.

SOURCE Opalescence