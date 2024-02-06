Opaque Wines Launches New Earth Elements Label for 2024

A Bold New Look, Same Rich Taste: Opaque Wines announces new limited release Tannat alongside brand refresh

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines , family-owned and operated since 1917, has announced a brand refresh and relaunch for its 90+ Point, award winning Opaque Wines portfolio. Opaque Wines announces the launch of its redesigned label and website with the release of 'Earth Elements' series. The 'Earth Elements' series reflects the characteristics of the unique terroirs from each of the estate vineyards in Paso Robles from which these wines derive.

Opaque Wines ' new labels pay homage to the attributes of terroir that are crucial in making these outstanding wines. Conveyed through visually intriguing background textures and photography, each label showcases a different element reflecting unique attributes of elements that are crucial to the health and quality of the wines. In addition, each varietal has a unique colored capsule, corresponding to the earth element it represents on its respective label. The newly launched website highlights the portfolio's new bold look as well as showcasing the map of all the Paso Robles vineyards.

"We are proud to unveil Opaque's new and elevated label design and website," says Anthony Riboli, 4th generation winemaker of Riboli Family Wines. "Opaque's wines are crafted with immense attention to detail using high-quality grapes grown on an estate vineyard in Paso Robles. This redesign reflects the magnificent environment the wines come from."

With the brand refresh, Opaque also welcomes a new varietal – Opaque Tannat. Tannat is a characteristically bold, tannic wine, but Opaque's Tannat also reveals ripe flavors of black plum and blueberry with accents of vanilla and sage as it moves across your palate.

In alignment with Riboli's mission to ensure the highest wine quality and long-term sustainability, Opaque's Tannat comes from the best small lots that its estate vineyards have to offer and are fermented individually with minimal intervention to allow the true expression of the soil and climate shine through. The CSWA-certified vineyards are meticulously farmed to yield grapes with concentrated

flavors and aromas and combined with Riboli Family's winemaking techniques, the resulting Opaque wines are heady and unapologetic in their undaunting flavor profiles.

Opaque Wines' new labels began shipping in October. The full collection is available nationally including the newly launched Tannat:

Darkness Red Blend : $40 SRP | Alc: 14.9% | Appellation: Paso Robles | Grapes: 38% Zinfandel, 30% Primitivo, 19% Petite Sirah, 13% Petit Verdot

SRP | Alc: 14.9% | Appellation: | Grapes: 38% Zinfandel, 30% Primitivo, 19% Petite Sirah, 13% Petit Verdot Tannat - NEW : $40 SRP | Alc: 14.9% | Appellation: Paso Robles | Grapes: 100% Tannat

: SRP | Alc: 14.9% | Appellation: | Grapes: 100% Tannat Petit Verdot: $40 SRP | Alc: 14.9% | Appellation: Paso Robles | Grapes: 100% Petit Verdot

SRP | Alc: 14.9% | Appellation: | Grapes: 100% Petit Verdot Zinfandel: $40 SRP | Alc: 14.9% | Appellation: Paso Robles | Grapes: 100% Zinfandel

SRP | Alc: 14.9% | Appellation: | Grapes: 100% Zinfandel Malbec: $40 SRP | Alc: 14.9% | Appellation: Paso Robles | Grapes: 100% Malbec

For more information on availability, visit Opaque Wines .

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wines division including CA estate-based brands from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and Imported wines representing family growers committed to sustainable and organic practices, as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the USi. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com .

iSource: Impact Databank 2022.

