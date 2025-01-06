Open Banking Solutions Launches Tailored Digital Services for Community-Based Financial Institutions

New Low-Code Core Banking Platform Offers Customized Banking Experience with Better Operational Efficiency and Flexible Options

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ has launched Open Banking Solutions (OBS), a comprehensive suite of cloud-based digital services designed to support community-based financial institutions. The OBS platform equips institutions with powerful, flexible tools to meet modern customer demands and thrive in a customer-centric market.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is a multi-phase investment firm with a long history of driving social impact and strengthening economic stability in the communities it serves. The firm partners with entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies, focusing on early-stage and mid-market technology businesses in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

Community-based financial institutions are facing significant challenges due to rapid digital advancements and shifting customer expectations. Many are limited by expensive, outdated systems with rigid service terms or emerging technologies that could introduce operational risks. OBS aims to fill this gap by delivering cost-effective, robust technology with flexible agreements, backed by a team of experienced leaders in core processing and digital banking.

In addition to core processing, this solution offers an advanced digital banking platform, including fully functional mobile and online solutions that enhance customer satisfaction with a seamless, user-friendly experience. Its cloud-based architecture ensures disruption-free updates, keeping institutions equipped with the latest technology.

Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Integration for Modern Financial Institutions

The platform also features an integrated workflow engine and digital account creation capabilities that simplify processes and reduce friction for both institutions and users. By automating complex tasks, OBS increases operational efficiency and ensures a smooth, secure digital account opening experience.

With over 1,800 REST-based APIs, OBS is fully prepared for open banking, allowing seamless integration with third-party systems. This flexibility fosters a dynamic banking ecosystem, enabling institutions to connect with a variety of services.

Furthermore, the platform integrates general ledger, investment management, and AI-powered collections solutions, enabling institutions to manage operations efficiently from a single platform while enhancing transparency and performance tracking. It also provides executive dashboards and intelligent reporting, offering real-time insights into operations. These tools turn data into actionable insights, support decision-making, and automate regulatory reporting, boosting organizational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to introduce OBS, a fourth-generation core that allows users to customize their banking experience and deploy updates 5 to 10 times faster," said Joe Lockwood, CEO of OBS. "Our advanced digital banking capabilities, integrated workflow tools, and cutting-edge APIs ensure a seamless user experience while streamlining processes and reducing friction across various banking functions."

The launch of OBS represents a transformative step for community banks, addressing the urgent need for modernized digital banking tools that enable them to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving market."

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC) is a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠ and focus on high potential early stage, and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

About Open Banking Solutions

Open Banking Solutions is an advanced, cloud-based core and digital banking solution designed to give community-based financial institutions a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving landscape. Launched in the US, in February 2023, the platform boasts a robust cloud core processor that can streamline workflows and scale with the businesses as they grow. Open Banking Solutions is a full featured core banking platform that includes integrated state of the art digital banking, digital account opening of all product types, workflow engine, management dashboards and reporting, loan collections, G/Land Open Banking ready APIs. It can integrate with businesses through industry shattering flexible and commercially friendly contracts. This next generation full suite of solutions is built by a team of experts with over a century of experience serving community-based financial institutions.

