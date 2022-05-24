Open-E Certifies New Intel® Optane™ P5800X and P1600X SSDs

MARIETTA, Ga., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, an international data storage software vendor, has announced the certification of several of Intel's new Optane™ SSDs. The aforementioned disks being the Intel® Optane™ P5800X Intel® and the Optane™ P1600X.

Open-E tested both the 58GB and 118GB variants of the Intel Optane P1600X. The Intel Optane P5800X was tested in three sizes: the 400GB, 800GB, and 1.6TB versions.

The benefits of the Intel Optane's technology include higher densities, larger capacity, lower latency, and higher endurance, which make them a perfect fit for enterprise-class storage architectures.

Intel® Optane™ P5800X SSDs series are a new high-performing set of SSDs that are sure to boost the performance of the data storage setups when used as cashing devices. Given their size, endurance, and performance levels, Open-E recommend the 400GB version as a writelog, specifically with HDDs, and the 800GB and 1.6TB versions as read caches.

The Intel® Optane™ P1600X was also certified, and due to its size, durability and performance are recommended as boot medium in the high-performing data storage setups.

Thanks to powerful Intel® Optane™ SSDs and a ZFS-based data storage solution such as Open-E JovianDSS, it's now possible to deploy storage architectures specifically tailored to the business and budget.

Learn more in the Intel and Open-E's Solution Brief :

http://www.open-e.com/r/ur4f/

"We've always worked closely with Intel to ensure that our solutions are as reliable and high-performing as possible. These new SSDs show just how far Intel's engineers have taken the technology and now we look forward to seeing how we can push it in our top-of-the-line solutions," said Krzysztof Franek, CEO of Open-E.

About Open-E, Inc.

Open-E, founded in 1998, is a well-established developer of IP-based storage management software. Its flagship product, Open-E JovianDSS is a robust, award-winning storage application that offers excellent compatibility with industry standards. It's also the easiest to use and manage. Additionally, it is one of the most stable solutions on the market and an undisputed price performance leader. Thanks to its reputation, experience, and business reliability, Open-E has become the technology partner of choice for industry-leading IT companies. Open-E accounts for over 37,000 installations worldwide. It has received numerous industry awards and recognition. It also offers Open-E DSS V7. For further information about Open-E, its products, and partners, visit www.open-e.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507743/Open_E_Logo.jpg

Press contact:

Paweł Brzeżek

Open-E, Inc.

+49 (89) 800-777-18

[email protected]

SOURCE Open-E