Open House at St. Anthony School to Mark School Choice Week

BUNKIE, La., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes Montessori different than other styles of education? Why doesn't Montessori use traditional grades to group children? Learn the answers to these and all that St. Anthony School has to offer at their open house Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

The open house will share information about St. Anthony's Montessori program, which serves students in grades Pre-K through 2. The program draws on Italian educator Maria Montessori's philosophy to provide hands-on learning opportunities for children and build their independence. The event will also share information about scholarship opportunities for Louisiana families, including opportunities from ACE Scholarships, Arete Scholars, and LA Scholars.

St. Anthony School currently has the only Montessori program in Avoyelles Parish, LA for grades Prek3-2nd grade. They also offer smaller classroom sizes with spiritual and academic development for grades 3-8. They also offer a variety of athletics such as football, basketball, baseball, softball, and cheerleading along with clubs and other learning opportunities like piano.

This event is open to all parents, students, and community members interested in learning about St. Anthony School, especially their Montessori program.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our Montessori program groups children by multiple age levels, allows for movement in the classroom, and provides a program that fosters intrinsic motivation," described St. Anthony School principal Aimee Hayes. "We encourage interested parents to learn about this wonderful option and all that St. Anthony has to offer as they consider all their school choices."

St. Anthony of Padua School is a Catholic school serving students in grades Pre-K through 8.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

