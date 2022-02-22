Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum (ONEEF) Returns Virtually, April 12-14, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, in partnership with LF Networking and LF Edge , today announced the Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum (ONEEF) will take place virtually April 12-14, 2022. The Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum (spring) and Summit (fall) are the industry's premier open networking and edge computing events focused on end to end solutions powered by open source.

Building on the successful inaugural ONEEF event last spring, the Linux Foundation, LF Networking, and LF Edge are pleased to announce the 2022 Executive Forum, where leading industry executives will again share their visions from the Telco, Cloud, and Enterprise verticals. Attendees will learn how to leverage open source ecosystems and gain new insights for digital transformation. Presented in a virtual format across three days, this is a one-track event starting in a different time zone each day to better reach our global audience.

"We are pleased to welcome thought leaders from across the globe to the virtual stage for ONEEF 2022," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, at the Linux Foundation. "This curated experience is designed to complement the Open Networking & Edge Summit with thought leaders and collaborators from around the globe coming together to share insights, best practices, and new ideas that enhance the vertical space across open source networking, edge, cloud and enterprise stacks."

Details on Executive speakers and session agenda will be available soon, but attendees can expect to hear industry insights from Analysys Mason analyst Caroline Chappell, as well as updates on the direction of major initiatives like the 5G Super Blue Print . Stay tuned for more details.

Speakers and Content from ONEEF 2021, including sessions videos , are available online .

Registration & Sponsorships

Presented in a virtual format across three days, this is a one track event that will be held in a different time zone each day to reach our global audience in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. There is no cost to attend, but participants must be registered in order to access the sessions: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-networking-and-edge-exec-forum/ .

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this special executive edition of Open Networking & Edge Summit. For more information on sponsoring this event, contact us at [email protected] .

The LF Networking developer community will also host the LFN Developer & Testing Forum this Summer, taking place June 13-16, in Porto, Portugal. Registration for that event is also open, with more details to come.

