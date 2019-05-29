Open Plan Systems announces multi-year logistics agreement with 3PL service provider, IL2000.

RICHMOND, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Plan Systems, a leading manufacturer of high quality office systems and components, has entered into a multi-year contract with 3PL Provider, IL2000, to provide expert freight management and supply chain technology.

Dean Williams, Managing Partner at Open Plan Systems states, "After carefully reviewing the capabilities of several logistics companies we recognized IL2000 as a superior option due to their attention to detail, ability to collaborate with us, and the flexibility of their technology and process to meet our unique business needs.

Having recently expanded our business offering to include the entire United States, we are pleased to be working with IL2000, which will provide logistics services to our operations across the US and internationally," said Dean Williams. "IL2000 will fully support Open Plan Systems logistics and supply chain needs and was selected due to its expertise in supply chain efficiencies, industry knowledge and technology."

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Open Plan Systems and supporting their continued growth by delivering visibility, reliable transportation services and substantial cost savings in their supply chain. Being chosen for this contract is a testament to our professional and passionate employees, deep industry expertise and leading technology solutions," said Ken Nadler, IL2000 President.

About Open Plan Systems

Based in Richmond, VA, with more than 30 years of experience, Open Plan Systems offers affordable office furniture that is constructed according to the highest quality standards held by the major furniture manufactures. Open Plan Systems successfully balances high-quality modern designer looks (lower panels, open or freestanding layouts, benching, desking, tile or modular walls) with value pricing. Our new manufactured systems also offer the added benefits of flexibility and selection. At Open Plan Systems, we never compromise quality for value.

About IL2000

Founded in 1999, IL2000 is a 3rd party transportation and logistics service provider. IL2000 uses a proprietary transportation management system, customer collaboration, comprehensive logistics engineering, and a robust carrier procurement and partnership process to create a seamless and optimized supply chain. IL2000 operates the following business segments: freight management; truckload brokerage; international freight forwarding; and freight bill audit & pay. Modes supported include LTL, FTL, parcel, and international LCL, FCL and airfreight.

