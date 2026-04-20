OpenAssets Forms Strategic Partnership With Chainlink to Unlock a Trillion-Dollar Wave of Institutional Tokenization

Financial institutions will be able to leverage OpenAssets' infrastructure toolkit and Chainlink's industry-leading oracle platform to launch in-production tokenization solutions and bring trillions in capital markets value onchain.

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAssets, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider, has chosen Chainlink as its partner oracle platform to unlock the issuance and distribution of institutional tokenized assets across onchain finance.

OpenAssets' network includes the world's largest exchange, ICE, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, the world's largest digital sports platform, Fanatics, as well as Mysten Labs, KraneShares, and many other leading institutions, while Chainlink has been adopted by Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, and more. This strategic partnership enables financial institutions to leverage OpenAssets' full-stack tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure as well as Chainlink's industry-standard oracle platform in an easy to use format.

OpenAssets provides institutions with a modular, protocol-agnostic and asset-agnostic whitelabel platform that enables customers to launch tailored, proprietary tokenization platforms without the need to build foundational infrastructure from scratch, while the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) , along with Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) technical standard, NAVLink, and Price Feeds provide the secure data connectivity, cross-chain interoperability, orchestration, and the legacy system integration required for institutional-grade operations.

"As 68 trillion in assets is expected to move onchain in the next few years, institutional tokenization requires a broad set of tools across the entire asset lifecycle. Secure data oracles, cross-chain coordination, and integration with existing systems are an important part of it," said Gabor Gurbacs, CEO of OpenAssets. "This partnership with Chainlink helps us deliver the complete infrastructure stack financial institutions need to build in-production tokenization platforms and stablecoin engines."

The formation of the partnership marks a critical moment in the convergence of decentralized finance and traditional finance, as a new generation of investors seek modernized options and financial institutions seek to capture tens of trillions in the imminent wealth transfer.

"The next generation of digital asset infrastructure requires secure data, cross-chain interoperability, built-in compliance and privacy, and seamless integration with existing financial systems," said Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. "Through our strategic partnership with OpenAssets, institutions can access a complete technology stack for building production-grade tokenization and stablecoin solutions."

About OpenAssets

OpenAssets builds infrastructure for digital financial systems. Through shared standards and purpose-built technology for real-world asset tokenization and sovereign digital currency, the company works with institutions, governments, and technology companies to modernize capital markets infrastructure. OpenAssets is developing and contributing the open standards for tokenization in collaboration with the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust. Learn more at openassets.to.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.

Media Contacts

OpenAssets:

Chris Sullivan

President, Craft & Capital

[email protected]

Chainlink:

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenAssets