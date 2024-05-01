OpenGov Announces Tax & Revenue Acquisition to Further Accelerate Local Government Cloud Transformation

New Tax & Revenue solution adds to the growing list of OpenGov products offering modern digital services to residents and public servants nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its majority investment from Cox Enterprises, OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for U.S. cities, counties, special districts, and state agencies, has expanded its cloud platform to include a new Tax & Revenue suite through the acquisition of iGovServices, a leading tax calculation and revenue collection software company.

Across the country, municipalities use iGovServices to automatically calculate and collect taxes and fees from numerous revenue sources. Taxes supported include property, lodging, occupational license, business, insurance, water utility, payroll, alcohol, cannabis, and many others.

Taxes typically make up 60 percent of the total revenue cities and counties collect from local sources - the remainder includes charges from services, fees, and utilities. The ability to accurately calculate and collect those taxes is a necessity for communities to operate efficiently, adapt to changing resident expectations, and maintain public trust. Cities and counties use these tax dollars to fund operations and critical workflows such as asset management, budgeting, financial management, permitting and licensing, and procurement - all of which are solutions delivered in the OpenGov Cloud today.

"We started OpenGov to modernize our nation's communities and power more effective and accountable government. Tax and revenue calculation and collection are mission-critical for local governments," said Zac Bookman, co-founder and CEO of OpenGov. "This Tax & Revenue suite complements the OpenGov Cloud with an outstanding product, a team of domain experts, and shared mission and values. We are excited to invest in Tax & Revenue, integrate it into the OpenGov Cloud, and innovate for decades to come."

This addition to the OpenGov Cloud transforms yet another local government process that does not currently meet the needs of today's residents or administrators. OpenGov Tax & Revenue offers a set of industry-leading features including:

Online customer portal to enable filings, document upload, and secure online payments

Deep integrations with payment processors, payroll processors, and financial management / ERP systems

Excel-based import templates to quickly and easily migrate historical records

Easy-to-use, real-time dashboards, allowing staff to collaborate and access data 24/7

Secure, encrypted cloud-based platform to protect against cybersecurity threats

"I've built software and supported local governments in tax and revenue collection for 25 years. We could not have found a better partner to take what we've built and accelerate our work to make revenue collection more efficient and accurate," said Chris Sturm, Head of Tax & Revenue at OpenGov. "OpenGov's incredible R&D team and vision for how government should – and can – function, coupled with our deep knowledge of tax and revenue collection, ensures we'll be able to solve complex tax challenges for more local governments across the country."

OpenGov has a history of successful technology acquisitions. This is the first the company has made since its majority investment from Cox Enterprises, reinforcing its continued strategy of growth and award-winning customer service. Prior to this latest announcement, OpenGov acquired Cartegraph in 2022.

To learn more about OpenGov Tax & Revenue

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

About iGov Services

iGovServices by YesWorx is the all-in-one revenue and tax collection solution for cities, counties, and special districts and government agencies. With the software, users can accurately and efficiently track all aspects of Property Taxes from real estate to vehicle and more, as well as various types of Treasury Taxes (Business License, Transient Lodging Tax, Occupational Tax, Payroll Tax, and more). The company serves over 75 municipalities across the country. Learn more at https://yesworx.com/igovservices/.

SOURCE OpenGov, Inc.