Opening 9/18 in Frederick, CO: Silverstone by Century Communities

"We're very excited to open this community in beautiful Frederick," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President. "Silverstone will provide homebuyers with an exceptional selection of floor plans in one of the Denver-Boulder area's most sought-after locations."

Silverstone highlights:

Single-family homes from the high $300s

Six ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,434 square feet

Stainless-steel appliances, birch cabinetry, home automation package and more included

Central location with easy access to Denver , Boulder and Longmont

, and Nearby recreation opportunities include Saddleback Golf Club, St. Vrain State Park and Colorado National Speedway

Community address:

6204 Bauer Drive

Frederick, CO 80516

Selling from Autumn Valley:

1218 Glen Creighton Drive

Dacono, CO 80514

For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 303.268.8364.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

