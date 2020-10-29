Opening Soon in Fond du Lac: New Center for Children with Autism

FOND DU LAC, Wis., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health has announced plans to open a new autism therapy center for children in Fond du Lac later this year. The new center will be led by clinical professionals who specialize in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of autism spectrum disorder. Currently under construction, the center will be located at 51 West Scott Street, near the intersection of Interstate 41 and Highway 45.

Founded by clinicians who specialize in working with children with autism, Caravel Autism Health has its roots in Wisconsin. The company's specialists work closely with families to design Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") treatment plans. ABA therapy is a form of intensive early intervention that uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

Autism Health CEO Mike Miller is leading the company's expansion. "We're investing in new autism therapy centers to meet a crucial need," according to Miller. "Despite greater awareness and the fact that one in 54 children has autism, too many families don't have access to high-quality services."

"ABA therapy can be life-changing, especially when we can provide treatment in the early developmental years," explained Chris Wilkins, BCBA, APSW, who is a regional director for Caravel Autism Health in Wisconsin.

"We are excited to be the first local provider to open a center that is fully dedicated to autism therapy for children," said Abby Amacher, BCBA, clinical director for the new center. "Families have relied on home-based therapy programs until now," explained Amacher. "Our new center gives families another option. It will feature colorful spaces and special equipment for kids with autism, including sensory swings and climbing structures." The Fond du Lac center is slated to open in December.

