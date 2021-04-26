Opening Summer 2021, The Pomelo Apartment Community Will Provide Area Renters A Resort-Level Lifestyle Of Premium Amenities Along With Beautiful Home Interiors

"Our focus was to embody the community and its style, choosing bold graphical patterns to create a sense of awe for everyone who entered the lobby and the pool," shared Monica Santayana, MONIOMI's Co-Founder and Principal. "Inspired by Miami's tropical elements, we kept true to the natural textures and colors that maintain an organic yet urban experience throughout the common areas and into the residences."

The community is an especially enticing option for renters whose recreational interests include professional sports, concerts, and just about everything else one can find going on in this vibrant neighborhood. With the neighborhood expanding and evolving, The Pomelo addresses an inevitable, growing demand for design-forward, highly amenitized apartment living.

"Offering target renters a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, all outfitted with modern finishes, The Pomelo extends far past the basics to serve up an apartment environment enhanced by the amazingly original design work of the MONIOMI team," said Mark Maron, Latigo Group Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "From the tech-forward features, such as keyless entry and smart thermostats, to the eye-catching finishes throughout, including custom kitchen cabinetry, quartz counters and designer lighting, we're not like the rest – we've got a lot more to offer than anything this district has seen before."

Perhaps most noteworthy, within The Pomelo's expansive amenity offering is the community's illustrious pool deck. Reminiscent of Miami Beach, residents will enjoy a tropical feel and soothing lake views from the privacy of a poolside cabana. Residents will also have access to a dynamic clubhouse just off the pool deck, including a full fitness center, a yoga and spin studio, as well as a full business center.

"In preparing for our grand opening, we have been in close communication with the city of Miami Gardens," noted Scott Whittaker, Latigo Group Co-Founder and Partner. "Our growing partnership will create many opportunities for our residents to engage in attractive local events. Additionally, we are actively engaged with local businesses to create a wholistic lifestyle for residents, one that will include special rates with the likes of TopGolf, 24-Hour Fitness, and Calder Casino, among others."

The Pomelo's 259 floor plans are priced between $1,595 and $2,590, based on room-count and layout particulars, with square footages spanning from 714 to 1,127. The property will be managed by Greystar, the leading property management firm in the United States. Latigo selected Greystar due to their outstanding commitment to provide topflight management services to the Pomelo's residents.

To contact a the management team or request additional property/opening information, please visit: https://www.thepomeloapts.com/Contact.aspx

Media Contact: Danielle Clark

Director of Marketing - Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Greystar