Opening the Doors to TuppSoho: Tupperware's First Ever Brand Store

TuppSoho visitors can expect to experience:

Award-winning and time honored classics that keep your food fresh and organize your kitchen.

Innovative solutions that make prepping, cooking, entertaining and organizing simpler and quicker than ever. From products like the FridgeSmart ® container designed to lock in nutrients and extend the life of fruits and vegetables, to the MicroPro ® Grill that allows a less-stress, less-mess grill experience in the microwave.

Gifts that serve a purpose to reduce waste on our environment with designs meant to reduce single-use plastic and food waste at every turn.

Interactive food and product demonstrations from the Tupperware culinary team with hacks and recipes meant to save you time and money.

"The opening of TuppSoho marks a monumental point in our brand's longstanding history. We are giving access to our brand like never before," said Asha Gupta, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer of Tupperware Brands. "Tupperware has been an important part of how people interact with their kitchen and their food for decades. In fact, we are a cultural touchstone and we're embracing that now by opening our doors for more people to experience the magic and depth of Tupperware."

The launch of TuppSoho coincides with the unveiling of the new Tupperware.com, a redesigned site making it easier to shop products and connect with local Tupperware® Independent Representatives with just a click of a button.

For more information on the pop-up shop, events and hours of operation, please visit www.tuppsoho.com or follow along with #TuppSoho.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.0 million, is a leading global marketer of innovative, premium products through social selling. Product brands span several categories including design-centric food preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. To purchase product or connect with a Tupperware rep, visit www.tupperware.com.

