OpenLegacy Nominates Former Distinguished Gartner VP Analyst Massimo Pezzini to Advisory Board

News provided by

OpenLegacy

18 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

The IT market researcher adds 45 years of experience to the OpenLegacy Advisory board to help the company shape its unique cloud-native legacy systems integration strategy.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLegacy, the leader in legacy systems integration and modernization platforms, announced today the nomination of Massimo Pezzini as their advisory board member. Mr. Pezzini joins the company's advisory board after spending over 45 years in the IT industry. He spent 25 years as a distinguished vice president analyst with a leading research analyst firm, Gartner, where he specialized in automation and integration strategies and technologies. "Mr. Pezzini, as an advisor to the OpenLegacy team, will be a driving force in formulating OpenLegacy's enterprise strategy. OpenLegacy is fully committed to supporting requirements for modern and legacy systems integration, and its advanced, microservices-based, API and events-enabled technology is a clear differentiator.'" states OpenLegacy President and Founder Romi Stein.

"As hybrid integration is a vital facet of digital transformation, the demand for enterprise automation technology continues to expand. Traditional mission-critical, system-of-record applications must work with mobile apps, SaaS, custom cloud-native applications, and generative AI systems to improve efficiency, deliver innovative business value, and foster business agility. In this context, technologies that enable quick and seamless integration between modern and legacy systems are paramount." said Mr. Pezzini.

"I've been working with OpenLegacy for many years," continued Mr. Pezzini, "and it is an honor to join the Advisory Board."

Mr. Pezzini joins the advisory board as the company concludes its most significant strategic partnerships to date and is primed for its next growth phase. Mr. Pezzini's expertise will greatly influence the company's strategic direction and innovation initiatives.

By leveraging his extensive IT market experience, acquired over the years and honed during his time at Gartner, Mr. Pezzini will help propel OpenLegacy towards new horizons in enterprise automation platforms.

About OpenLegacy
OpenLegacy offers a cloud-first legacy modernization platform delivering high ROI with a simple, disruption-free method to generate, extend, and deploy digital services from legacy systems to the cloud. Jumpstart and optimize your modernization journey and follow it through, no matter the chosen strategy: modernizing in place (hybrid), rehosting/replatforming, or even replacing and rewriting the entire application. OpenLegacy is used by many leading enterprises, including Citi, Scotiabank, Liberty Mutual, DBS, and Standard Chartered. Visit openlegacy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts
Debra Mendes
[email protected]

SOURCE OpenLegacy

Also from this source

OpenLegacy nombra a Massimo Pezzini, distinguido exvicepresidente analista de Gartner, miembro del consejo asesor

OpenLegacy nombra a Massimo Pezzini, distinguido exvicepresidente analista de Gartner, miembro del consejo asesor

OpenLegacy, líder en plataformas de integración y modernización de sistemas heredados, anunció hoy el nombramiento de Massimo Pezzini como miembro...
OpenLegacy Nomeia o Analista Massimo Pezzini, Ilustre Ex-Vice-Presidente da Gartner, para o Conselho Consultivo

OpenLegacy Nomeia o Analista Massimo Pezzini, Ilustre Ex-Vice-Presidente da Gartner, para o Conselho Consultivo

A OpenLegacy, líder em plataformas de integração e modernização de sistemas legados, anunciou hoje a nomeação de Massimo Pezzini como membro do...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.