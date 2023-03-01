OpenLight Announces Availability of First Process Design Kit Sampler to Accelerate Component Testing

"With this "one-of-everything" PIC made available through Tower Semiconductor, customers have a better vantage point to sample every PDK component available through our open platform," said Dr. Adam Carter, CEO at OpenLight. "OpenLight's mission is to be the first to enable the industry with the right design tools and accelerate the use of PICs at scale in a wide variety of markets and applications. We look forward to paving the way for next-generation designs with our powerful PDK Sampler."

"OpenLight continues to complement Tower's existing open foundry offering," said Dr. Marco Racanelli, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Tower Semiconductor's Analog Business Unit. "As OpenLight's partner, this move will make Tower's PH18DA process more accessible for mutual customers and help them make the most of our technology."

OpenLight launched as an independent company in June 2022, introducing the world's first open silicon photonics platform with heterogeneously integrated III-V components. The company announced the general availability of its PDK last November.

The OpenLight PDK Sampler includes two PICs. To get in touch with OpenLight on the latest availability and pricing, please reach out to [email protected] For additional information, visit https://openlightphotonics.com/.

About OpenLight

OpenLight has decades of experience in photonics design. Our executive and engineering teams are delivering the world's first open silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers to improve the performance, power efficiency, and reliability of designs for telecom, datacom, LiDAR, healthcare, HPC, AI, and optical computing applications. With over 200 patents, OpenLight is bringing optical solutions to places it has never been before and enabling technologies and innovation that weren't previously possible. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA with offices in Silicon Valley. Read more at www.openlightphotonics.com

