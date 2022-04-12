OpenMetal Joins the Open Infrastructure Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open source software and community advocate, OpenMetal, is increasing its commitment to open source, building upon an Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF) membership.

OpenMetal believes it's critical to build in monetary and operational support while delivering benefits such as cost transparency, flexibility, and technology freedom. Now our open source commitment is increasing with the Open Infrastructure Foundation. "We believe in the Open Infrastructure Foundation because the mission is not to monetize their projects by crippling the open source version," Todd Robinson, OpenMetal President continues, "but to provide their full powered projects to the world as is."

Open Infrastructure Foundation's (OIF) goal is to build an open infrastructure for the next decade by solving hard infrastructure problems with larger markets. There are new demands being placed on infrastructure that are being driven by modern use cases such as: containers, AI, machine learning, 5G, NFV, and edge computing. OIF is building a community to write open-source software that addresses these infrastructure markets. The Foundation wants to ensure that the solutions to these demands are developed in the open, using the same transparent and proven approach to open source.

"Foundation members like OpenMetal play a vital role in making community-driven software development work," said Mark Collier, COO of the Open Infrastructure Foundation. "The engagement and active participation of hosted private cloud providers is critical in bringing the voice of bare metal providers into the development roadmap. The support of OpenMetal as a member is a powerful confirmation of the vision and direction of our community, and we're looking forward to their participation in building the next 10 years of infrastructure software."

As a Silver Member, OpenMetal will be an exhibitor at the OpenInfra Summit in Berlin June 7-9, 2022. Our dedicated team of engineers will be at the event to meet with attendees and offer a live demonstration of how easily accessible we've made On-Demand Private Clouds for customers to deploy within 45 seconds. Save your seat now, here .

Experience OpenMetal On-Demand Private Clouds for Yourself

Experience the ease and speed of building an OpenMetal On-Demand Private Cloud on OpenStack. Request an online test drive and limited-time trial at: https://openmetal.io/free-trial/ .

For more information on OpenMetal, visit https://openmetal.io

LinkedIn: OpenMetal.io

Twitter: @OpenMetal_io .

YouTube: OpenMetal

Facebook: OpenMetal.io

About OpenMetal

OpenMetal, a division of InMotion Hosting (IMH), is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company delivering cloud and cloud-based technology services that enable easy use of complex open source options to provide greater performance, productivity, and profitability for companies of all sizes. As a strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all.

About OpenStack Infrastructure Foundation

The Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF) builds communities that write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 100,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OIF hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds.

Media Contact:

Tim Monner

[email protected]

877-728-9664

SOURCE OpenMetal