Openreach Taps Google Cloud AI to Accelerate High-Speed Internet Access and Cut Carbon

LONDON and SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Openreach, a leading telco firm that operates the UK's largest broadband network, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate its sustainability and connectivity goals. By deploying Google Cloud's advanced AI and data science technologies, Openreach is optimising its commercial fleet – the UK's second-largest in number of vehicles – and accelerating the rollout of gigabit full fibre broadband to millions of UK homes.

Leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI and BigQuery, Openreach has implemented key initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of its 24,000-van fleet, improve operational efficiency, and enable faster broadband installations for customers.

Optimising the UK's second-largest commercial fleet

With vehicles covering almost 200 million miles each year, Openreach has migrated its fleet telematics data to Google Cloud to drive meaningful sustainability and efficiency gains. By applying advanced geoanalytics, these initiatives are already cutting emissions and unnecessary mileage, while also generating millions of pounds in annual savings for its operations nationwide. Using BigQuery geoanalytics capabilities, Openreach can now:

Accelerate its transition to electric vehicles: Openreach can now identify where electric vans can replace diesel vehicles most effectively, based on real-world usage, routes, and charging availability. Openreach's rich cloud-based fleet data has helped roll out EVs at a significantly faster rate, with those extra EVs taking c10,000 tonnes of CO2e off the road every year.

Openreach can now identify where electric vans can replace diesel vehicles most effectively, based on real-world usage, routes, and charging availability. Openreach's rich cloud-based fleet data has helped roll out EVs at a significantly faster rate, with those extra EVs taking c10,000 tonnes of CO2e off the road every year. Reduce mileage and emissions: Openreach can pinpoint the root causes of idling and excessive travel to reduce fuel consumption, particularly in clean air zones.

Openreach can pinpoint the root causes of idling and excessive travel to reduce fuel consumption, particularly in clean air zones. Improve fleet availability and efficiency: Openreach is able to minimise "vehicle off road" (VOR) time to ensure the right vehicles are available where they're needed most.

Openreach is able to minimise "vehicle off road" (VOR) time to ensure the right vehicles are available where they're needed most. Enable proactive vehicle health: Openreach can transform data into actionable insights to identify potential faults, creating a safer and more reliable fleet.

Building a digital replica of UK transportation corridors

Openreach has created a digital replica (twin) of the UK's transportation corridors using Google Cloud's Vertex AI. This platform integrates data of 35 million homes and businesses with national road, rail and waterway networks, and its existing broadband infrastructure. This allows planners to visualise exactly where full-fibre can be extended sooner — identifying eligible homes and businesses. This enables a smarter, more sustainable expansion of Openreach's Full Fibre network.

Optimizing engineering with Gemini Enterprise

Openreach is using Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud's agent orchestration platform, to make its cloud engineering more efficient. The platform enables data engineers to automatically convert complex legacy queries into clean, production-ready code for BigQuery. By handling these repetitive tasks, Openreach has already reduced time-to-insight by upwards of 50%, allowing engineers to prioritize building new solutions over manual code maintenance.

"As the builder of the UK's largest broadband network and operator of the country's second largest commercial vehicle fleet, we take our responsibilities seriously," said James Tappenden, managing director, fibre first & shared services at Openreach. "By applying Google Cloud's technologies to real operational challenges, we're seeing practical, measurable benefits — from connecting more families to gigabit broadband faster, to cutting vehicle emissions across our workforce. This partnership is helping us work smarter, move quicker, and build a more sustainable network for the UK."

Maureen Costello, vice president, UKI and SSA, Google Cloud said: "By harnessing the power of AI, and empowering its engineering teams with Gemini Enterprise, Openreach isn't just visualizing data; it is using it to make real-world changes that benefit the British public and the environment. We are proud to support Openreach's journey toward a more connected and sustainable future."

About Openreach

We're the people that make the net work.

Our wholesale broadband network – the UK's largest – supports more than 680 service providers like BT, SKY, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen to provide broadband, TV, phone, data and mobile services to their customers.

Any company can access our network through equal pricing, terms and conditions, and our team of around 28,000 people help deliver services to every community in the UK.

Right now, we're investing £15bn to build a new full fibre broadband network to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026. Work is on track, with the company intending to go even further - to as many as 30 million premises by the end of the decade - assuming conditions for investment remain supportive.

We've already reached 22 million premises and we're passing thousands more every week. And we're retraining thousands of our existing engineers to help build, connect and maintain the new network.

Our new network will help Openreach and its customers to dramatically cut emissions, with research suggesting nationwide full fibre broadband could save 400 million commuter trips every year. We're also switching our commercial fleet - the UK's second largest - to zero emissions by 2031.

We're a wholly owned and independent subsidiary of the BT Group and for the year up to the end of March 2025, we reported revenues of £6.157bn.

Find out more at www.openreach.com .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud