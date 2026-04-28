OpenRoad Insurance: Is Now the Right Time to Buy a Classic Car? The Data Says Yes

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer confidence is at an all-time low, geopolitical uncertainty is rattling financial markets, and the stock market is sending mixed signals. For many investors, traditional assets feel increasingly unpredictable. But for those who know where to look, the classic car market is quietly presenting one of its best buying opportunities in years.

Prices have cooled from their 2022 peak, inventory is healthy, and certain segments are delivering impressive returns even in a challenging economic environment. Here's what the data tells us about the current state of the classic car market — and where the real opportunities lie.

How the Classic Car Market Has Evolved

The collector car market has undergone a significant generational shift over the past two decades. There was a period when the most valuable collector cars were coach built European pre-war Grand Prix racers. The market then shifted toward European and domestic post-war sports cars from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, with American muscle cars remaining consistently popular throughout.

Today, according to Fast Lane Only, the market is experiencing another generational shift. Younger buyers are investing in supercars, JDM performance cars, and modern classics from the 1980s and 90s, while vintage SUVs and 4x4s have emerged as one of the market's fastest-growing segments (Source: What's My Car Worth). Understanding where the market has been — and where buyer tastes are heading — is essential for identifying today's best opportunities.

What Does the Current Classic Car Market Look Like?

The classic auto market has cooled since peaking in 2022, with prices now slightly below pre-COVID levels as of April 2026. Despite the price correction, the market remains active. Approximately 70,000 units are sold annually — a figure that has remained consistent for the past three years — with monthly volume running between 4,000 and 5,000 units. Online auctions now dominate, accounting for nearly 70% of yearly sales. The average classic car currently spends 188 days on market, reflecting a buyer's market with more negotiating room than sellers have enjoyed in recent years.

Prices have cooled across most segments, but some areas have softened more than others:

The Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, a popular entry-level classic, is down approximately 10% from its 2025 high

The Ferrari 330 GTC coupe has seen a 15% price dip over the last several years

Quality 1990s-era Mazda Miata's have dipped approximately 5% over the past year

American muscle cars, British sports cars like the MGB and certain Austin-Healey variants, and mid-tier classics are all softening (Source: OldCars.com)

What Is the Current State of the Economy?

The US economy remains unpredictable due to the current geopolitical environment. The US-Israeli war with Iran and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia have created significant risk for financial markets. US GDP grew at only 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 — a sharp deceleration from 4.4% growth in Q3. Unemployment is up slightly year-over-year at 4.3%, and year-ahead inflation expectations have risen sharply to 4.7%. Consumer confidence has hit an all-time low in the index's 74-year history, while the stock market has simultaneously reached record highs — a striking disconnect that reflects the broader uncertainty facing the US economy.

For investors navigating this environment, physical assets with limited supply and passionate buyer communities have historically provided a compelling alternative to paper investments.

How Are Economic Conditions Impacting the Classic Car Market?

A cooling classic car market combined with broader economic uncertainty creates an interesting dynamic for informed buyers. The stock market has shown increasing sensitivity to geopolitical events, and the classic car market's relative insulation from these forces makes it an attractive alternative for capital preservation and potential appreciation. Buying the right classic car in a down market could yield impressive returns — and may represent a safer haven than more traditional assets during periods of financial uncertainty.

Certain segments of the market have not only held their value but have delivered exceptional returns even as the broader market cools:

Ford F-Series trucks (1950s-70s) remain among the most sought-after collector vehicles, with average prices up 30% since 2021

The Ferrari Enzo and Ferrari 288 GTO have doubled in price at auction in the past year (Source: TheClassicValuer.com)

1995-99 Mitsubishi Eclipse coupes have delivered strong auction results over the past 12 months

2004-07 Porsche Carrera GT is up over 50% year-over-year, with several examples selling for double prior year averages (Source: TheClassicValuer.com)

1979-92 Mercedes-Benz G-Class models are up 35% from 2024 through 2025 at auction

Are There Opportunities in the Current Classic Car Market?

The classic car market is difficult to predict, but condition, rarity, and shifting generational demand are reliable indicators of future value. The following models represent emerging opportunities for collectors looking to get ahead of the next wave of appreciation:

2001-07 Subaru WRX STi — Up approximately 20% in average value and still available under $40,000. Popular among tuning enthusiasts with strong nostalgia potential in the years ahead.

2020-25 Toyota GR Yaris — One of the few purpose-built performance Yaris models ever produced and already gaining serious collector attention. Models typically average over $40,000 but can be found under $30,000 depending on mileage and condition. Note: the GR Yaris was not sold in the US market.

1984-90 Ford Bronco II — With SUVs dominating new car sales, nostalgia for the models that started it all is building. The Bronco II can be found around $10,000 with select examples exceeding $20,000.

2001-06 BMW M3 — The 1970s and 80s BMW collector market has been strong for years. It stands to reason that the performance models of the 2000s will follow. M3 coupes are commonly available in the low $30,000s with some examples under $25,000.

How to Finance a Classic Car Purchase

If you're ready to take advantage of current market conditions, financing is a viable path for many buyers. Most specialized classic car lenders expect a minimum credit score and a down payment of 10%-20% of the vehicle's value. An independent appraisal will also typically be required before approval. Key considerations include:

Loan Terms: Typically, 36-to-72 months, though some lenders offer terms up to 180 months for certain models. Many lenders, have no prepayment penalties.

Specialized Lenders: Certain lenders can provide approval in as little as 1-to-2 days with competitive terms

Insurance: A specialty insurance policy is required before most lenders will finalize a loan.

SOURCE Open Road Insurance