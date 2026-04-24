OpenRoad Insurance: When the Market Panics, Classic cars Stay the Course

DALLAS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic uncertainty makes investors nervous. It probably should. But if you're a classic car collector, the historical data suggests you have less to worry about than you might think - and considerably less to worry about than the average stock market investor.

What Do Classic Car Sales Look Like When Gas Prices Are High?

To answer this question, we compared the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in the United States against leading classic car market data and auction results going back nearly two decades.

The classic car market uses a heat index to measure activity levels. A "hot" rating means buyers are more active and prices tend to run higher, while a "cool" market reflects lower participation and more negotiating room for buyers.

The average monthly cost of a gallon of gas first spiked over $4.00 in July 2008. Interestingly, the classic car market index ticked upward slightly during that period but cooled when gas prices dropped below $2.00 in December 2008 — a period that also coincided with the global financial crisis.

The classic car market hit a notable peak in August 2015, when gas prices were at $2.72 per gallon and trending downward suggesting high gas prices weren't driving the market at all. The market then cooled until September 2020, when gas prices were under $2.00 due to the global pandemic.

In the post-COVID era, the classic car market reached an all-time peak in December 2022. Gas prices had peaked six months earlier but were still at $3.32 per gallon when the market hit its high. As of early 2026, gas prices sit around $3.77 per gallon, while the classic car market has been gradually cooling since its 2022 peak.

The data tells a clear story: there is no meaningful direct correlation between gas prices and the classic car market. What does move the market are broader economic events that affect consumer confidence and discretionary spending across multiple sectors.

Which Factors Actually Impact the Classic Car Market?

Major economic events are far more likely to influence classic car prices than what you're paying at the pump. The market softened during the 2008 financial crisis and recovered as the broader economy stabilized. It dipped again during the COVID-era selloff before surging during the inflation cycle of 2021-2022.

During the 2008 financial crisis, the S&P 500 lost approximately 56% of its value and the Dow Jones fell by more than half - from 14,164 to 6,547. The classic car market cooled during the same period but experienced no comparable collapse and recovered steadily as the broader economy stabilized.

While individual segments shift based on collector tastes and generational trends, the overall market appears to be at one of its most stable points in years.

Passion, Demographics & Rarity

According to OpenRoad Insurance, the data only tells part of the story, the classic car market's true resilience lies in the human element behind it. Unlike stocks or bonds, classic cars are owned by a community of deeply passionate enthusiasts for whom these vehicles represent far more than a financial asset. The demographic profile of the typical collector - established, financially stable, and emotionally connected to the hobby - means that market participation rarely evaporates during economic downturns the way it might in purely speculative markets.

Rarity is the other critical factor. The supply of genuine classic cars is finite and shrinking. Unlike stocks that can be diluted or real estate that can be developed, a numbers-matching 1969 Camaro or an original Porsche 911 cannot be recreated. That scarcity, combined with the passion of the collector community, creates a floor under valuations that few other alternative investments can claim.

Simply put, classic car collectors don't panic sell. They hold, they maintain, and in many cases, they keep buying, because for them, the value of these vehicles was never purely financial to begin with.

How Do Classic Car Prices in 2019 and 2022 Compare?

The difference between the 2019 and 2022 collector car markets is striking. Total auction volume grew from approximately $1.4 billion in 2019 to nearly $3.6 billion in 2022 more than doubling in just three years.

The auction structure also shifted meaningfully. In January 2019, roughly 20% of vehicles sold with a reserve price, giving sellers a price floor and buyers less leverage. By 2022, that figure rose to 26%, and by January 2025 it had climbed to 55%, indicating a market where sellers have become significantly more willing to let the market determine value, a signal of growing buyer confidence and market maturity.

However, since classic car prices peaked in 2022, they have fallen 23% in the US including 8.6% between 2024 and 2025, according to TheClassicValuer.com. Much of this drop is related to the amount of supply hitting the market. Supply increased in the US by 7.8% in 2025, leading to more options for buyers and sellers needing to be more aggressive with pricing.

How Do Classic Cars Compare to Other Investment Types?

Classic cars occupy a unique space as an alternative investment. They don't generate direct income, but they're also far less exposed to the volatility that affects stocks, bonds, and many other financial instruments.

The stock market experienced severe corrections twice in the past 20 years, once during the 2008 financial crisis and again during the COVID-19 pandemic. The classic car market, while not immune to economic pressures, has demonstrated considerable resilience over the same period, with values generally trending upward since serious market tracking began in the early 2000s.

Compare that to other collectible alternatives. Fine art requires verified provenance and sustained cultural relevance to appreciate meaningfully and can be extremely difficult to liquidate when the market is soft. Sports cards are tied directly to an athlete's reputation and continued popularity — a single scandal can crater an entire collection overnight. Other collectibles face similar risks if a category falls out of fashion.

Classic cars require ongoing maintenance and insurance, but they can typically be sold or auctioned within six months, offer far more price transparency than most collectibles, and carry one advantage no other alternative investment can match, they can be driven and enjoyed more practically.

Which Cars Have Held or Increased in Value in Recent Years?

German sports cars, Italian exotics, and American muscle have led the market in recent years, with some compelling stories emerging across each segment.

Among European imports, 1980s Porsches, 1990s BMWs, and vintage Volkswagens have seen meaningful appreciation. The 1980s Porsche 924, which was largely overlooked when new, has become a breakout performer — according to TheClassicValuer.com, 1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GT sold for over $150,000 at auction in 2025. Ferraris and Lamborghinis continue to command strong prices, particularly for well-maintained or rare models. The Ferrari 458, produced only from 2010 to 2015, currently averages around $185,000 at auction with Speciale Aperta examples exceeding $3,000,000.

On the American side, classic muscle cars, early trucks, and first-generation SUVs have all seen growing collector interest. Perhaps more interesting is the emerging collector market for recently discontinued modern performance cars. The Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro have both been discontinued, while other iconic American performance nameplates have been significantly reimagined. Limited editions from these final model years are already attracting serious collector attention. The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon — with only 3,300 ever produced — has been selling at auction for around $130,000 with prices remaining stable over the past several years.

Further Reading

Read more about the classic car market at https://www.openroadautoinsurance.com/classic-car-resources.

SOURCE Open Road Insurance