OpenSpace Customers Cross Threshold of 3 Billion Square Feet Captured

Customers typically report that the OpenSpace platform is 20 times faster and more complete than manual site capture, which has helped to accelerate adoption. OpenSpace cleared the 500-million-square-foot mark in February 2020 and the 1-billion-square-foot mark five months later in July 2020. With usage of OpenSpace growing rapidly, this number has now tripled—in just five months.

Construction sites around the world now use OpenSpace for documentation and analysis, with thousands of projects completed or underway in 33 different countries. OpenSpace's technology has been adopted by a range of industry leaders, including JLL, Lee Kennedy, Suffolk, Tishman Speyer, Swinerton, Capital One, and more.

To use OpenSpace, construction team members simply attach a 360 camera to their hardhat, mark their starting point on the OpenSpace app and walk the site as they normally do. OpenSpace automatically captures the job site, mapping imagery to floorplans and stitching it together to create a "Google Street View"-like visual representation of the jobsite, with the help of computer vision and AI technology. From there, customers can conduct virtual walkthroughs, track progress over time, add notes and change requests, compare actual conditions to the BIM model, and more.

"When we set out to build OpenSpace, we knew that 360 photo documentation technology could improve any number of construction workflows and help builders save time and avoid costly rework," said Jeevan Kalanithi, OpenSpace's CEO and co-founder. "It's humbling to see the global traction we've gotten over the past year, and we're especially gratified by the role OpenSpace has played in enabling remote collaboration during COVID shutdowns. We're proud to have helped make it possible for construction to safely proceed."

About OpenSpace

OpenSpace is on a mission to bring new levels of transparency to construction. Our solutions combine simple off-the-shelf 360° cameras, computer vision and AI to make it incredibly easy to capture a complete visual record of a jobsite, share it via the cloud and track progress remotely. Customers have used the platform to capture over 2 billion square feet of active construction projects across thousands of sites in dozens of countries. OpenSpace was founded in 2017 by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

