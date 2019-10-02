OpenSpace Launches Three New Procore Integrations; Virtual Site Walks Now Embeddable Directly in Procore

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the leader in automated 360° photo documentation and analysis, today announced three new integrations with Procore , a leading provider of construction management software, deepening the existing shared capabilities between the two platforms. The new features include the ability to embed OpenSpace virtual walkthroughs inside of Procore projects, as well as two new integrations with Procore's RFI and Observations workflows. These new features streamline visual documentation, RFIs and QA/QC processes for builders, among other benefits.

Developed in collaboration with Procore, these new integrations allow builders to experience the full suite of OpenSpace's virtual walkthrough, progress analysis, and new RFI and Observation creation workflows, all without ever leaving Procore. These features will benefit builders by providing a full site visual record and making it possible to automatically attach visual references and precise project locations on floor plans to RFIs and Observations. Having this visual and location context readily available reduces ambiguity and simplifies collaboration among multiple stakeholders.

"We've been excited to work closely with OpenSpace and Procore to bring the most innovative technology to our projects," said Grant Hagen, VDC Manager at The Beck Group.

This integration builds on OpenSpace's ongoing efforts to reduce friction between different construction software products by creating a solution that simplifies the experience for builders.

"One of the most important features of OpenSpace is that it automates documentation, making it easier and faster without adding any additional work," said Jeevan Kalanithi, CEO and co-founder of OpenSpace. "When it comes to how we fit in with other software products, we want to have the same effect, which is why we're excited to be deepening our partnership with Procore. They are a leader in the construction technology field, and we're proud to be working together with them to simplify builders' experience with technology."

"Builders around the world rely on Procore to organize and streamline construction workflows, and we are thrilled to expand these capabilities with the new Embedded Experience application from OpenSpace," said Eric Tucker, Business Development Manager at Procore. "Having access to frequent and complete visual documentation improves communication across a job site, especially for things like RFIs and Observations. By embedding key OpenSpace documentation features into Procore, we're providing a value-add for our customers using the field's most cutting-edge technology."

The new integration will be on display at Procore's annual Groundbreak conference, held Oct. 8-10 in Phoenix. Demos will be provided at Booth 1106. You can also learn more about OpenSpace's Embedded Experience on Procore's App Marketplace here .

About OpenSpace

OpenSpace is a construction tech company using artificial intelligence to automatically create navigable, 360° photo representations of job sites. Builders simply attach an off-the-shelf 360° camera to their hardhat and walk the site as normal, with OpenSpace handling image capture. After the data is uploaded to the cloud, OpenSpace's algorithms automatically map the images against a site plan, organizing them and then stitching them together to create a photo representation that can be navigated and compared over time. On average, customers report that OpenSpace allows for 30x faster data capture compared to traditional, manual methods, allowing them to document sites more frequently and more completely. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

