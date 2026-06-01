OpenSpace Surpasses 1,000 Data Center Projects, Defining the Construction Intelligence Standard for AI Infrastructure

Visual Intelligence Platform enables owners and contractors to track progress, reduce risk, and accelerate delivery across the world's most complex data center programs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for AI-driven and hyperscale infrastructure accelerates, data center construction is experiencing unprecedented global growth, placing new pressure on owners and contractors to deliver more complex projects on tighter timelines – while the cost of delays or missteps continues to rise.

Amid this surge, OpenSpace, a leader in Visual Intelligence for construction, is seeing rapid adoption across data center builds worldwide. More than 1,000 data center projects globally have used OpenSpace to capture and analyze jobsite conditions, with just 500 of these critical projects using OpenSpace in this last year to get real-time visibility into what is actually being built. Leading general contractors, including Suffolk and Sweet Projects, are deploying the platform on complex data center projects supporting major hyperscale and AI infrastructure builds. Adoption of OpenSpace for mission critical projects spans major markets across the U.S. and globally, including the Middle East, Europe, U.K., Australia, Singapore, and Canada, reflecting the growing need for better coordination and control in one of the world's fastest-expanding infrastructure sectors.

Data centers represent some of the most complex construction environments today, with compressed timelines, intricate systems, and multiple trades working in parallel. Yet one of the industry's biggest bottlenecks remains a lack of real-time visibility into on-site progress.

"Data center construction is pushing the limits of speed and complexity, and the industry can't afford blind spots," said Jeevan Kalanithi, CEO and co-founder of OpenSpace. "Traditional tools capture intent, but often fail to reflect reality, and on a data center build, that gap is where schedules slip and costs spiral. Teams need to see exactly what's happening on-site, in real time. That level of visibility is becoming foundational for managing risk and delivering projects at the scale and pace the market now demands."

"The Industrial Revolution transformed the world through factories and mechanical power. Today, data centers are becoming the factories of the AI era – and as these projects scale in complexity, trusted progress data is becoming essential for maintaining a reliable picture of project reality," said Will Synnott, Director of Sales, Major Projects, OpenSpace.

The OpenSpace Visual Intelligence Platform captures a complete visual record of jobsites using smartphones, off-the-shelf 360° cameras, and drones, transforming that data into a spatially indexed, real-time record of construction progress. Using Spatial AI, the platform automatically maps imagery to floor plans, drawings, and BIM models – enabling teams to verify work, detect issues earlier, and improve coordination across stakeholders. For data center programs spanning multiple phases and trades, that means a single source of project truth for everyone - whether they're on site or across the globe.

Across data center construction, OpenSpace is delivering measurable results, including 41% fewer claims, representing significant reductions in dispute-related costs across large-scale projects; 5X more quality issues captured; 10X faster documentation; and a 5-week average payback period – while giving teams real-time visibility into actual vs. planned progress across complex, multi-phase builds, and faster resolution of the issues that threaten schedules and budgets.

A recent data center project in Longcross, U.K., delivered by Sweet Projects, highlights the impact of real-time visual visibility on schedule certainty and risk reduction.

"On our Longcross project, OpenSpace gave us a clear, tamper‑proof record of what was happening on‑site at every stage," said Andrew Moss, Project Director, Sweet Projects. "That visibility helped us stay on schedule and, in one case, unequivocally defend our position and avoid what could have become a dispute."

Today, OpenSpace supports more than 100,000 projects globally, with nearly 400,000 users across 131 countries. As construction becomes increasingly data-driven, real-time visibility into the physical world is emerging as a foundational capability for delivering complex projects at scale.

For more information, visit www.openspace.ai.

About OpenSpace

OpenSpace is the Visual Intelligence Platform for builders, helping them reduce risk and increase efficiency. Powered by Spatial AI, its image-first platform streamlines coordination between field and office teams, providing reality-based, real-time intelligence for faster decisions and fewer delays. Customers like Suffolk, Comfort Systems, and Tishman Speyer rely on OpenSpace to gain critical insights from their sites, avoid destructive investigations, and finish projects ahead of schedule. To date, general contractors, trades, and owners have relied on OpenSpace to analyze imagery on more than 100,000 construction projects across 131 countries, representing over 69 billion square feet. To learn more, visit www.openspace.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

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