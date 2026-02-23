OpenSSL Corporation Advisory Committees' Elections 2026: Results Announcement

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Corporation announces the results of the Advisory Committees' Elections. Following a three-week voting period held from February 2–20, 2026 (UTC), community members across the Academics, Committers, and Large Businesses communities have selected their representatives for the upcoming term.

The Advisory Committees play a vital role in supporting transparent, representative governance and helping guide the ongoing development and sustainability of the OpenSSL Library and its broader ecosystem.

2026 Elected Members

Business Advisory Committee:

Academics: Billy Brumley, Rochester Institute of Technology

Committers: Paul Yang

Large Businesses: Jeff Johnson, CISCO

Technical Advisory Committee:

Academics: Nikolas Gauder, Technical University of Munich

Committers: Simo Sorce

Large Businesses: Kevin Micciche, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Their terms will commence on March 1, 2026 (UTC) and will run for two years.

Congratulations to the newly elected members, and we look forward to your contributions and thank all participants for their engagement in the election process.

For more information visit the OpenSSL Communities or contact us at [email protected].

Contact:

***@openssl-corporation.org

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13128928

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE OpenSSL Corporation