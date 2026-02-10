The OpenSSL Corporation Releases Its Annual Report 2025

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Corporation today released its Annual Report 2025, highlighting a year of targeted investment, expanded capacity, and increased engagement with the global OpenSSL community. The report outlines progress across engineering, support, governance, and community collaboration, reinforcing the OpenSSL Mission – Security & Privacy for Everyone.

2025 was planned as an investment year. The OpenSSL Corporation operated within a conservative financial model, closing the year close to break-even, with all revenue derived from commercial support contracts. This involved no reliance on donations, sponsorships, or one-time income.

Report Highlights

More than two-thirds of all project-funded contributions to the OpenSSL Library were authored by the OpenSSL Corporation.

of all project-funded contributions to the were authored by the OpenSSL Corporation. Team growth to 21 staff , nearly doubling capacity across engineering, support, and operations.

, nearly doubling capacity across engineering, support, and operations. Official opening of the OpenSSL Corporation headquarters in Brno , Czech Republic.

of the , Czech Republic. Strong customer renewal rate of 86% , with increased adoption of multi-year agreements.

, with increased adoption of multi-year agreements. Major engineering milestones, including FIPS 140-3 validation of the OpenSSL Library 3.1.2 and expanded post-quantum cryptography (PQC) support.

and expanded (PQC) support. Successful delivery and funding of the inaugural OpenSSL Conference in Prague, bringing together 400+ participants from over 30 countries.

Throughout 2025, the OpenSSL Corporation increased its presence at community events, strengthened collaboration with projects such as cryptlib and Bouncy Castle, and expanded the role of its Business and Technical Advisory Committees in shaping project priorities and direction.

Looking ahead to 2026, the organisation focus is on the OpenSSL Library 4.0 release, continued FIPS 140-3 validation efforts, expanded customer engagement, and the ongoing operation of the OpenSSL Conference 2026 as the central global meeting point for the community.

The Annual Report 2025 is now available.

