The OpenSSL Corporation Releases Its Annual Report 2025

News provided by

OpenSSL Corporation

Feb 10, 2026, 15:21 ET

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Corporation today released its Annual Report 2025, highlighting a year of targeted investment, expanded capacity, and increased engagement with the global OpenSSL community. The report outlines progress across engineering, support, governance, and community collaboration, reinforcing the OpenSSL MissionSecurity & Privacy for Everyone.

2025 was planned as an investment year. The OpenSSL Corporation operated within a conservative financial model, closing the year close to break-even, with all revenue derived from commercial support contracts. This involved no reliance on donations, sponsorships, or one-time income.

Report Highlights

  • More than two-thirds of all project-funded contributions to the OpenSSL Library were authored by the OpenSSL Corporation.
  • Team growth to 21 staff, nearly doubling capacity across engineering, support, and operations.
  • Official opening of the OpenSSL Corporation headquarters in Brno, Czech Republic.
  • Strong customer renewal rate of 86%, with increased adoption of multi-year agreements.
  • Major engineering milestones, including FIPS 140-3 validation of the OpenSSL Library 3.1.2 and expanded post-quantum cryptography (PQC) support.
  • Successful delivery and funding of the inaugural OpenSSL Conference in Prague, bringing together 400+ participants from over 30 countries.

Throughout 2025, the OpenSSL Corporation increased its presence at community events, strengthened collaboration with projects such as cryptlib and Bouncy Castle, and expanded the role of its Business and Technical Advisory Committees in shaping project priorities and direction.

Looking ahead to 2026, the organisation focus is on the OpenSSL Library 4.0 release, continued FIPS 140-3 validation efforts, expanded customer engagement, and the ongoing operation of the OpenSSL Conference 2026 as the central global meeting point for the community.

The Annual Report 2025 is now available.

Contact:
OpenSSL Corporation
***@openssl-corporation.org

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/13126631

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE OpenSSL Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

OpenSSL Corporation Advisory Committees' Elections 2026: Voting Now Open

The OpenSSL Corporation announces that voting for the 2026 Business and Technical Advisory Committees elections is now open. Registered members of...

OpenSSL Corporation Opens 2026 Advisory Committees' Elections: Shape the Future!

The OpenSSL Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of the 2026 elections cycle for its Advisory Committees, inviting members of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics