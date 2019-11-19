OpenTable and Capital One Partner to Give Cardholders Access to Exclusive Reservations at Top Restaurants Across the U.S.

"We know that coming across a 7pm Saturday night reservation at the hotspot can sometimes feel impossible. Now, there's a way to get those reservations without scouring our site or planning months in advance," said Debby Soo, Chief Commercial Officer, OpenTable. "By partnering with Capital One, we're able to offer their credit cardholders Premium Access to coveted reservations all while introducing our restaurant partners to new diners."

To book a Premium Access reservation, Capital One cardholders can take the following steps:

Download the OpenTable App or update to the latest version. Find the "Premium Access" carousel on the home screen or visit www.opentable.com/capitalone to browse participating restaurants. Click verify to unlock the table. Book a table for two or four at prime dining times.

"We know our customers are passionate about memorable dining experiences, which is why we're excited to partner with the leader in online and mobile dining reservations, OpenTable, to bring them access to exclusive reservations on a national scale," said Lauren Liss, Vice President of U.S. Card at Capital One. "Through this partnership, we're able to bring our credit cardholders hard-to-get reservations at nearly 300 restaurants in 15+ different US cities."

With access to these exclusive reservations, Capital One cardholders can enjoy top dining destinations across the country. Examples of participating restaurants include: Boka and Girl & the Goat in Chicago, Republique , Here's Looking At You and the NoMad Restaurant in Los Angeles, Brennan's and Shaya in New Orleans, The Loyal , Daniel and La Esquina in New York City, Delfina Restaurant, International Smoke and the Slanted Door in San Francisco, Bresca and Kith/Kin in Washington D.C. and many more.

"At Kith/Kin we foster an environment for friends and family to celebrate and make memories around the table," said Kwame Onwuachi of Kith/Kin . "Through this new partnership between OpenTable and Capital One, we will be able to welcome so many new people into our home."

In January, OpenTable plans to expand Premium Access reservations to its VIP diners. Qualifying diners will be able to redeem their OpenTable Dining Points to book prime time reservations at participating restaurants. Capital One credit cardholders will continue to enjoy access to Premium Access reservations without needing to redeem any OpenTable Dining Points to book.

"We are excited to participate in this program and introduce our restaurant to new diners through Capital One," said Jason Berry of Succotash and Mi Vida restaurants. "We love opening our doors to new diners who experience our restaurants for the first time - and who will hopefully visit again soon."

To learn more about the partnership, participating restaurants, rules and eligibility please go here . For restaurants interested in joining the program, please contact your account manager.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 54,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 131 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.

About Capital One

At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access

