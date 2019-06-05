OpenTable Deepens Integrations with Point-of-Sale Systems

"Our partnership with Upserve is the latest example of how we combine guest, reservation and spend data to help restaurants take hospitality to the next level," said Joseph Essas, Chief Technology Officer at OpenTable. "Real-time data lets restaurants improve every part of service, from the host stand to the kitchen, and create more memorable experiences for their guests."

Through the rich integration between OpenTable and Upserve, restaurants receive unique benefits, including:

Easy-to-Access Diner Insights - Now servers can view diner insights, such as dining preferences and dietary restrictions, while on the floor to deliver enhanced in-service hospitality

Improved Shift Preparation - Guest and reservation details enhance daily shift prep reports from Upserve to help staff better anticipate guest needs

Automatic Check Creation - Checks can automatically be created in POS systems when a guest arrives to the host stand, streamlining the process and communication across restaurant staff.

Real-time table status - Hosts using GuestCenter know the progress of every table in real-time without having to look in the POS or scan tables.

"This combined data resource gives management and staff the ability to retrieve guest details at the POS, providing a VIP experience with every reservation," said Sheryl Hoskins, Chief Executive Officer at Upserve. "OpenTable is the industry leader in the online and mobile reservation space, and we're proud to bring more resources to our customers that help them elevate hospitality with every reservation."

Deeper integrations with POS systems are the next step in OpenTable's strategy to connect guest, reservation and check data to help restaurants create better guest experiences. To date, OpenTable has integrations with 10 point of sale systems and thousands of restaurants are already matching millions of individual checks to reservations monthly.

"We immediately noticed an improved service flow from the front of the house to the back of house. Having valuable guest information right on the POS has helped servers deliver a personalized experience and create a better connection with guests," said Upserve and OpenTable customer Blake Mellgren, Executive Chef at Craft House. "Being able to seamlessly loop in the kitchen has allowed us to provide that extra touch, which has been essential in delivering exceptional service."

