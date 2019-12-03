OpenTable Partners with No Kid Hungry to Help End Child Hunger During the Holidays

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the holiday season, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), has once again partnered with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. With this year's partnership, OpenTable and No Kid Hungry will continue adding to the nearly 4 million total meals donated since first partnering together in 2017.

Beginning today, December 3, 2019, OpenTable diners have the option of donating their dining points to help connect children living with hunger to the food they need. Every 100 points donated can provide a child in need with up to five healthy meals. The campaign will extend through Monday, December 16, 2019 and OpenTable has committed to match donations up to 250,000 meals to deepen the impact of this effort.

"No Kid Hungry has made an incredible impact on addressing childhood hunger and poverty in this country but there is still so much work to be done," said Jessica Jensen, Senior Vice President of Marketing at OpenTable. "We've made it as easy as possible for our diners to use their points and help us surpass last year's donation of up to 2.7 million meals."

"One in seven children in the U.S. lives with hunger," said Debbie Shore, Co-founder of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Hunger can have devastating consequences for their health and wellbeing. We're grateful to be partnering with OpenTable this holiday season to help feed kids in need. By the simple act of donating their loyalty points, diners can make a huge impact in the lives of children all across the country. Just 100 points can provide up to five meals to kids in need. Now that's something to celebrate!"

To donate points, diners can visit their OpenTable profile pages to view their points and select "donate my points." From there, diners will have an opportunity to donate a portion or all their points to support No Kid Hungry. Donations will run between December 3, 2019 – December 16, 2019. For more information, please visit nokidhungry.org/onedollar.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG),is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 54,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 131 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org

