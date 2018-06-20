OpenTable Reveals 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2018

Restaurants in California and Florida Receive Most Honors; Winners Span 22 States

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the first official day of summer and prime season for outdoor dining, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) today unveiled the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2018.

From the oceanside views at Leilani's on the Beach in Hawaii and the stunning desert scenery at LON's at The Hermosa Resort in Arizona to New York City's Tavern on the Green, an oasis in the middle of the concrete jungle, the complete list features winning restaurants in 22 states. California comes out on top this year with 30 winning restaurants, followed by Florida with 26 and Hawaii with 10. Other notable states for outdoor dining include Arizona with eight winning restaurants and Maryland, Pennsylvania and South Carolina each with three. Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington, D.C. are also among the winners.

While most of this year's honorees serve American fare, other cuisines proved popular for outdoor dining, particularly seafood, French and Italian. "From picturesque restaurants with shaded terraces to vibrant rooftops and sidewalk cafés, this year's list showcases the spots that take the al fresco experience to the next level," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "These restaurants offer friendly service and the ideal ambiance for diners looking to enjoy the warm weather and soak up the best sights of summer."

The 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 27,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2018 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/us-best-outdoor-restaurants-2018.

1906 at Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

BALEEN - Naples, Florida

Beachcomber Cafe - Newport Coast, California

Bistro Don Giovanni - Napa -  Napa, California

Blue Moon Fish Co. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Boat House Waterfront Dining - Tiverton, Rhode Island

The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Boatyard - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

BRAVO Cucina Italiana - Naples - Mercato - Naples, Florida

Café Monarch - Scottsdale, Arizona

Campfire - Carlsbad, California

Campiello - Naples - Naples, Florida

Carrol's Creek Cafe - Annapolis, Maryland

Catch LA - West Hollywood, California

Coasterra - San Diego, California

Columbia Restaurant - Sarasota - Sarasota, Florida

Continental Naples - Naples, Florida

Copley's on Palm Canyon - Palm Springs, California

The Dead Fish - Crockett, California

DeRomo's Gourmet Market & Restaurant - Bonita Springs, Florida

Duke's Beach House Maui - Lahaina, Hawaii

Duke's La Jolla - San Diego, California

El Chorro - Paradise Valley, Arizona

Farm & Table - Albuquerque, New Mexico

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton, Florida

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch - St. Helena, California

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina

Fleetwood's On Front St. - Lahaina, Hawaii

Geoffrey's Restaurant - Malibu, California

George's Ocean Terrace - San Diego, California

Gertrude's - Baltimore - Baltimore, Maryland

Gertrude's - Phoenix - Phoenix, Arizona

Gracias Madre - West Hollywood, California

Gram & Dun - Kansas City, Missouri

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida

Hau Tree Lanai - Honolulu, Hawaii

Hula Grill - Kaanapali - Lahaina, Hawaii

Iron Gate - Washington, District of Columbia

The Ivy - West Hollywood, California

Jake's - Palm Springs - Palm Springs, California

JB's On The Beach - Deerfield Beach, Florida

Juvia - Miami, Florida

Kaluz Restaurant - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Keoki's Paradise - Koloa, Hawaii

Kimo's Restaurant Maui - Lahaina, Hawaii

The Kitchen | Shelby Farms Park - Memphis, Tennessee

L'Albatros - Cleveland, Ohio

La Mar by Gastón Acurio - Miami, Florida

The Lark - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, California

Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West, Florida

Lavender Bistro - La Quinta, California

Le Vallauris - Palm Springs, California

Legal Harborside - Floor 1 Restaurant and Market - Boston, Massachusetts

Leilani's on the Beach - Kaanapali - Lahaina, Hawaii

Lindey's - Columbus, Ohio

Lon's at The Hermosa - Paradise Valley, Arizona

Louie Bossi's Ristorante Bar Pizzeria - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii

Mariposa - Sedona, Arizona

Meson Sabika - Naperville, Illinois

The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii

MiraMare - Naples, Florida

Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas - Main Dining Room - Las Vegas, Nevada

Monkeypod Kitchen - Ko Olina - Kapolei, Hawaii

The Mooring Restaurant - Newport, Rhode Island

Old Oyster Factory - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace - Scottsdale, Arizona

Ophelia's on the Bay - Sarasota, Florida

Pacific Coast Grill - Cardiff - Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California

Pacifica Seafood Restaurant - Palm Desert, California

Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Perch LA - Los Angeles, California

Poseidon - Del Mar, California

The Prado at Balboa Park - San Diego, California

Preserved Restaurant - St. Augustine, Florida

Prime Catch on the Waterfront - Boynton, Florida

Pump - West Hollywood, California

The Pump House - Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rats Restaurant - Grounds for Sculpture - Hamilton, New Jersey

Rick's Cafe Boatyard - Indianapolis, Indiana

River House Restaurant & Raw Bar - Louisville, Kentucky

Rusty Pelican - Miami - Key Biscayne, Florida

Sam's Chowder House - Half Moon Bay, California

Shell and Bones Oyster Bar & Grill - New Haven, Connecticut

Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse - Miami - Miami Beach, Florida

Spencer's Restaurant - Palm Springs, California

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Escondido, California

Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville, North Carolina

Talula's Garden - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tavern on the Green - New York, New York

Tom Hams Lighthouse - San Diego, California

Tonto Bar & Grill - Cave Creek, Arizona

The Tropicale - Palm Springs, California

True Food Kitchen - Pasadena - Pasadena, California

The Turtle Club - Naples - Naples, Florida

Ulele - Tampa, Florida

Wildflower - Tucson -Tucson, Arizona

Woodberry Kitchen - Baltimore, Maryland

About OpenTable
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, seating more than 25 million diners per month via online reservations across more than 46,000 restaurants. The OpenTable network connects restaurants and diners, helping diners discover and book the perfect table and helping restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back. The OpenTable service enables diners to see which restaurants have available tables, select a restaurant based on verified diner reviews, menus and other helpful information and easily book a reservation. In addition to the company's website and mobile apps, OpenTable powers online reservations for nearly 600 partners, including many of the Internet's most popular global and local brands. For restaurants, the OpenTable hospitality solutions enable them to manage their reservation book, streamline their operations and enhance their service levels. Since its inception in 1998, OpenTable has seated over 1.6 billion diners via online reservations around the world. OpenTable is headquartered in San Francisco and has bookable restaurants in more than 20 countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. Restaurants are available for reservations in Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish languages.

