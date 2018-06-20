OpenTable Reveals 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the first official day of summer and prime season for outdoor dining, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) today unveiled the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2018.
From the oceanside views at Leilani's on the Beach in Hawaii and the stunning desert scenery at LON's at The Hermosa Resort in Arizona to New York City's Tavern on the Green, an oasis in the middle of the concrete jungle, the complete list features winning restaurants in 22 states. California comes out on top this year with 30 winning restaurants, followed by Florida with 26 and Hawaii with 10. Other notable states for outdoor dining include Arizona with eight winning restaurants and Maryland, Pennsylvania and South Carolina each with three. Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington, D.C. are also among the winners.
While most of this year's honorees serve American fare, other cuisines proved popular for outdoor dining, particularly seafood, French and Italian. "From picturesque restaurants with shaded terraces to vibrant rooftops and sidewalk cafés, this year's list showcases the spots that take the al fresco experience to the next level," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "These restaurants offer friendly service and the ideal ambiance for diners looking to enjoy the warm weather and soak up the best sights of summer."
The 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 27,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2018 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/us-best-outdoor-restaurants-2018.
|
100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America
|
1906 at Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
|
BALEEN - Naples, Florida
|
Beachcomber Cafe - Newport Coast, California
|
Bistro Don Giovanni - Napa - Napa, California
|
Blue Moon Fish Co. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|
Boat House Waterfront Dining - Tiverton, Rhode Island
|
The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
|
Boatyard - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|
BRAVO Cucina Italiana - Naples - Mercato - Naples, Florida
|
Café Monarch - Scottsdale, Arizona
|
Campfire - Carlsbad, California
|
Campiello - Naples - Naples, Florida
|
Carrol's Creek Cafe - Annapolis, Maryland
|
Catch LA - West Hollywood, California
|
Coasterra - San Diego, California
|
Columbia Restaurant - Sarasota - Sarasota, Florida
|
Continental Naples - Naples, Florida
|
Copley's on Palm Canyon - Palm Springs, California
|
The Dead Fish - Crockett, California
|
DeRomo's Gourmet Market & Restaurant - Bonita Springs, Florida
|
Duke's Beach House Maui - Lahaina, Hawaii
|
Duke's La Jolla - San Diego, California
|
El Chorro - Paradise Valley, Arizona
|
Farm & Table - Albuquerque, New Mexico
|
Farmer's Table - Boca Raton, Florida
|
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California
|
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch - St. Helena, California
|
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina
|
Fleetwood's On Front St. - Lahaina, Hawaii
|
Geoffrey's Restaurant - Malibu, California
|
George's Ocean Terrace - San Diego, California
|
Gertrude's - Baltimore - Baltimore, Maryland
|
Gertrude's - Phoenix - Phoenix, Arizona
|
Gracias Madre - West Hollywood, California
|
Gram & Dun - Kansas City, Missouri
|
The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida
|
Hau Tree Lanai - Honolulu, Hawaii
|
Hula Grill - Kaanapali - Lahaina, Hawaii
|
Iron Gate - Washington, District of Columbia
|
The Ivy - West Hollywood, California
|
Jake's - Palm Springs - Palm Springs, California
|
JB's On The Beach - Deerfield Beach, Florida
|
Juvia - Miami, Florida
|
Kaluz Restaurant - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|
Keoki's Paradise - Koloa, Hawaii
|
Kimo's Restaurant Maui - Lahaina, Hawaii
|
The Kitchen | Shelby Farms Park - Memphis, Tennessee
|
L'Albatros - Cleveland, Ohio
|
La Mar by Gastón Acurio - Miami, Florida
|
The Lark - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, California
|
Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West, Florida
|
Lavender Bistro - La Quinta, California
|
Le Vallauris - Palm Springs, California
|
Legal Harborside - Floor 1 Restaurant and Market - Boston, Massachusetts
|
Leilani's on the Beach - Kaanapali - Lahaina, Hawaii
|
Lindey's - Columbus, Ohio
|
Lon's at The Hermosa - Paradise Valley, Arizona
|
Louie Bossi's Ristorante Bar Pizzeria - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|
Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
|
Mariposa - Sedona, Arizona
|
Meson Sabika - Naperville, Illinois
|
The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii
|
MiraMare - Naples, Florida
|
Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas - Main Dining Room - Las Vegas, Nevada
|
Monkeypod Kitchen - Ko Olina - Kapolei, Hawaii
|
The Mooring Restaurant - Newport, Rhode Island
|
Old Oyster Factory - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
|
Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace - Scottsdale, Arizona
|
Ophelia's on the Bay - Sarasota, Florida
|
Pacific Coast Grill - Cardiff - Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California
|
Pacifica Seafood Restaurant - Palm Desert, California
|
Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Perch LA - Los Angeles, California
|
Poseidon - Del Mar, California
|
The Prado at Balboa Park - San Diego, California
|
Preserved Restaurant - St. Augustine, Florida
|
Prime Catch on the Waterfront - Boynton, Florida
|
Pump - West Hollywood, California
|
The Pump House - Rock Hill, South Carolina
|
Rats Restaurant - Grounds for Sculpture - Hamilton, New Jersey
|
Rick's Cafe Boatyard - Indianapolis, Indiana
|
River House Restaurant & Raw Bar - Louisville, Kentucky
|
Rusty Pelican - Miami - Key Biscayne, Florida
|
Sam's Chowder House - Half Moon Bay, California
|
Shell and Bones Oyster Bar & Grill - New Haven, Connecticut
|
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse - Miami - Miami Beach, Florida
|
Spencer's Restaurant - Palm Springs, California
|
Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Escondido, California
|
Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville, North Carolina
|
Talula's Garden - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
|
Tom Hams Lighthouse - San Diego, California
|
Tonto Bar & Grill - Cave Creek, Arizona
|
The Tropicale - Palm Springs, California
|
True Food Kitchen - Pasadena - Pasadena, California
|
The Turtle Club - Naples - Naples, Florida
|
Ulele - Tampa, Florida
|
Wildflower - Tucson -Tucson, Arizona
|
Woodberry Kitchen - Baltimore, Maryland
