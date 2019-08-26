OpenTable Reveals the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019
Restaurants in Florida and New York Boast the Most Honors; Winners Span 16 States and Washington, D.C.
Aug 26, 2019, 10:04 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the kids back in school, there's no better time to savor precious family moments than over a meal. To help families find the perfect restaurant, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today released its list of the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019. Whether families are celebrating something special or just looking for a delicious everyday meal, they can turn to this list for quality dining experiences in family-friendly environments.
Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across 16 states and Washington, D.C., the list is culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 U.S. restaurants. From NINJA in New York to Aquarium in Denver, the Most Kid-Friendly list has plenty of establishments that will be sure to please diners of any age. Florida and New York tie in first for the most honorees (seven), followed by Hawaii with six and California and South Carolina both with four each. Georgia, Illinois and Washington, D.C. follow, all boasting three honorees. Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas are also featured.
"When you're dining out with kids, you want to find a restaurant that has something for everyone - a menu that appeals to younger diners, great cocktail options for the adults and, of course, the ambiance to match," said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. "Whether you're a family of foodies celebrating something special or you're avoiding doing dishes on a weeknight, these restaurants have a fun family-friendly vibe and fare that'll hit the spot."
OpenTable's list of the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "kid-friendly" or "child-friendly" was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are in alphabetical order as follows:
50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019
Aquarium Restaurant - Multiple Locations
Becco - New York, New York
Benihana - Multiple Locations
Bill's Bar and Burger - New York, New York
The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Buddy V's at The Venetian - Las Vegas, Nevada
Cap City Fine Diner & Bar - Grandview - Columbus, Ohio
Carmine's - Multiple Locations
Cattle Company Steakhouse - Pearl City - Pearl City, Hawaii
Columbia Restaurant - Multiple Locations
The Dead Fish - Crockett, California
Farmers & Distillers, Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers, Washington, D.C.
Fire + Ice Boston - Boston, Massachusetts
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina
Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations
Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant - Frankenmuth, Michigan
Hard Rock Cafe - Multiple Locations
Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
Henry's Louisiana Grill - Acworth, Georgia
House of Blues Restaurant & Bar - Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Keoki's Paradise - Koloa, Hawaii
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Multiple Locations
L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge - Lincolnwood, Illinois
Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois
Loveless Cafe - Nashville, Tennessee
Maggiano's - Multiple Locations
Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
Max Brenner - Multiple Locations
The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii
Monkeypod Kitchen - Multiple Locations
Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner - Buena Park, California
NINJA NEW YORK - New York, New York
Old Lady Gang - Atlanta, Georgia
Old Oyster Factory - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
The Pirates' House - Savannah, Georgia
Raglan Road Irish Pub - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Rainforest Cafe - Multiple Locations
Sea Captain's House - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant - Hilton Head, South Carolina
The Smith- Lincoln Square - New York, New York
Sugar Factory - Multiple Locations
Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
Tony's Di Napoli - Midtown - New York, New York
True Food Kitchen - Palo Alto - Palo Alto, California
Ulele - Tampa, Florida
Uncle Julio's - Multiple Locations
Virgil's Real BBQ - New York City - New York, New York
Wolfgang's Steak House - Waikiki Beach - Honolulu, Hawaii
Zehnder's of Frankenmuth - Frankenmuth, Michigan
