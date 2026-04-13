OpenText and S3NS Partner to Deliver European Sovereign Cloud Solutions with Google Cloud

Strategic Partnership to Expand European Trusted Cloud with Hybrid Architecture for Secure AI at Scale

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, today announced a strategic partnership with S3NS, an alliance between Thales, a French leader in cybersecurity in Europe, and Google Cloud, to bring European organizations a trusted cloud platform based on Google Cloud technology, that meets the highest security and compliance criteria in France to offer strict data residency, regulatory compliance, and operational controls.

The partnership delivers a hybrid trusted cloud architecture for Europe out of France, enabling organizations to keep their most sensitive data workloads within a locally governed environment, while securely leveraging hyperscaler cloud services for non-sensitive workloads, innovation, and scale.

This approach is designed to preserve full interoperability with global cloud platforms, ensuring French and European organizations can continue to benefit from hyperscaler innovation while meeting local regulatory obligations.

The OpenText and S3NS trusted cloud capabilities meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements, leveraging OpenText's operational and security experience from delivering government-grade cloud environments in multiple jurisdictions including FedRAMP-authorized, IRAP-assessed, and Protected B-aligned deployments and based on S3NS SecNumCloud qualified Platform, PREMI3NS, to create a hybrid trusted cloud offering designed specifically for France's regulatory and jurisdictional requirements. This enables organizations in highly regulated industries, such as those managing sensitive citizen, patient, or financial data, to adopt cloud services while maintaining full compliance and control.

With additional solutions to be evaluated for inclusion over time, the initial hybrid sovereign offering will include:

Dedicated Private Cloud: OpenText™ Content Management and Documentum Content Management for highly sensitive data.

OpenText™ Content Management and Documentum Content Management for highly sensitive data. Sovereign SaaS: OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions offered as a multi-tenant service with European data residency.

OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions offered as a multi-tenant service with European data residency. Regulatory Compliance: Supports GDPR, SecNum 3.2, and other European data sovereignty requirements.

"Data governance and regulatory alignment are foundational to digital trust for regulated organizations," said Shannon Bell, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer, OpenText. "Across Europe, organizations are seeking innovation that preserves sovereignty and control. OpenText is delivering on that need by pairing hyperscaler innovation with an independently governed operating model, giving customers the confidence to modernize while keeping their data, access, and operations securely under regional control."

About S3NS

An alliance between Thales, the French leader in cybersecurity in Europe, and Google Cloud, a global leader in cloud technologies, dedicated to driving innovation, S3NS offers public institutions and private companies, keen to further protect their most sensitive data, highly secure public cloud solutions to help them transition to a trusted cloud that meets the criteria of the ANSSI SecNumCloud standard. S3NS is a French company fully owned by Thales.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for enterprise AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

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Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our executive's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

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SOURCE Open Text Corporation