OpenText Announces New Products For Legal Tech Market

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ : OTEX , TSX: OTEX), the global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced OpenText™ Legal Center – a cloud-based EIM application designed to integrate with OpenText eDOCS to manage client onboarding and document sharing. The company also announced a newly-aligned suite of products with strategic integrations to better serve the needs of the legal market. This enhanced focus will enable new and innovative solutions combining the industry's leading legal applications like eDOCS, Axcelerate, EnCase and Decisiv.

OpenText customers include many of the largest agencies, firms and governments in the world. These customers need professional tools to securely manage, forensically collect, and intelligently review the most sensitive legal data for litigation, compliance, investigations, and more.

"Law firms, governments, and corporate legal departments must continually evaluate their processes to remain effective and competitive in a rapidly changing climate," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText Vice Chair, CEO, and CTO. "OpenText is a leader in legal tech with solutions to help our customers manage the huge volumes of data they collect and generate, while incorporating the benefits of automation and AI. OpenText is committed to expanding our leadership in the legal tech field and helping our legal customers manage information and apply next-generation solutions to improve operational effectiveness, deliver insights, and maximize existing technology investments"

"With our acquisitions of Guidance Software and Recommind, OpenText has expanded and enhanced our solution set," continued Barrenechea. "Combining these solutions with our industry-leading EIM platform, new AI and ML capabilities, and our experienced professional services organizations allows OpenText to provide a range of solutions unmatched in the legal market today."

OpenText offers integrated products and services supporting the business practices, information management, electronic discovery reference model (EDRM) needs, and proactive compliance requirements of the legal industry. In rapidly evolving marketplace, OpenText solutions help clients:

Securely manage legal content and automate processes : Legal professionals are responsible for handling some of the organization's most sensitive information, as well as leveraging that information for key, repeatable processes like onboarding. To be successful, information must be professionally managed in a purpose-built system to balance security with access and enable automation for critical efficiencies.

: Legal professionals are responsible for handling some of the organization's most sensitive information, as well as leveraging that information for key, repeatable processes like onboarding. To be successful, information must be professionally managed in a purpose-built system to balance security with access and enable automation for critical efficiencies. Intelligently search documents and identify experts : Legal professionals know the importance of words and have to rapidly retrieve and reference a variety of documents every day. That information must be searchable without exact keywords and oftentimes without even knowing where to look. Identifying internal subject matter experts and sharing tribal knowledge is also crucial for legal professionals.

: Legal professionals know the importance of words and have to rapidly retrieve and reference a variety of documents every day. That information must be searchable without exact keywords and oftentimes without even knowing where to look. Identifying internal subject matter experts and sharing tribal knowledge is also crucial for legal professionals. Forensically collect evidence : Legal professionals are on the front-lines of litigation and compliance, collecting key data and potential evidence from corporate devices like smart phones, laptops, and workstations. That information must be obtained and preserved in a legally defensible manner with judicially-approved tools so that regulators and opposing parties cannot challenge the data's integrity.

: Legal professionals are on the front-lines of litigation and compliance, collecting key data and potential evidence from corporate devices like smart phones, laptops, and workstations. That information must be obtained and preserved in a legally defensible manner with judicially-approved tools so that regulators and opposing parties cannot challenge the data's integrity. Expedite large-scale eDiscovery review and investigations: Legal professionals must review, analyze, redact, and produce documents every day for internal investigations, due diligence, compliance, and litigation. Efficiently searching through mountains of data to find the few key documents that make or break your case is only achievable with the assistance of machine learning and advanced analytics.

During ILTACON 2018, OpenText will demonstrate the full portfolio of legal solutions, including:

OpenText™ eDOCS ™ – OpenText eDOCS is the cornerstone technology in OpenText's legal portfolio. A proven Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solution for legal professionals, eDOCS provides intuitive ways to manage, secure, and quickly access work product – whether on-premises or in the private cloud. The latest version of OpenText eDOCS features machine-learning driven AI, enhanced search, and extended security.

– OpenText eDOCS is the cornerstone technology in OpenText's legal portfolio. A proven Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solution for legal professionals, eDOCS provides intuitive ways to manage, secure, and quickly access work product – whether on-premises or in the private cloud. The latest version of OpenText eDOCS features machine-learning driven AI, enhanced search, and extended security. OpenText Legal Center – OpenText Legal Center brings a cloud-based, process-centric approach to addressing use cases in legal like client onboarding, external sharing & collaboration, and document management. Legal Center is designed to leverage and extend existing DM repositories like OpenText eDOCS, whether on-premise or in the cloud.

– OpenText Legal Center brings a cloud-based, process-centric approach to addressing use cases in legal like client onboarding, external sharing & collaboration, and document management. Legal Center is designed to leverage and extend existing DM repositories like OpenText eDOCS, whether on-premise or in the cloud. OpenText Axcelerate™ – OpenText Axcelerate is a complete, end-to-end eDiscovery platform with award-winning processing and analytics with the industry's best predictive coding. Axcelerate delivers proprietary advanced analytics in a full-featured platform for ECA, review, and production. Axcelerate is available in the cloud, on premise, or as a managed service, and can now be bundled together with EnCase for unsurpassed forensic collection.

– OpenText Axcelerate is a complete, end-to-end eDiscovery platform with award-winning processing and analytics with the industry's best predictive coding. Axcelerate delivers proprietary advanced analytics in a full-featured platform for ECA, review, and production. Axcelerate is available in the cloud, on premise, or as a managed service, and can now be bundled together with EnCase for unsurpassed forensic collection. OpenText EnCase™ – OpenText EnCase is the industry gold standard for evidence collection. Deployed on over 40 million endpoints, the lightweight EnCase agent enables forensically-sound, onsite and remote collections, even from endpoints off the network. Judicially recognized, EnCase is trusted by government agencies and private industry alike for both routine and mission-crucial investigations.

– OpenText EnCase is the industry gold standard for evidence collection. Deployed on over 40 million endpoints, the lightweight EnCase agent enables forensically-sound, onsite and remote collections, even from endpoints off the network. Judicially recognized, EnCase is trusted by government agencies and private industry alike for both routine and mission-crucial investigations. OpenText Decisiv ™ – OpenText Decisiv has long provided conceptual search to help legal practitioners find relevant content and people with expertise across multiple systems, far beyond what keywords can provide. Decisiv now includes supervised machine learning capabilities to predict content likely to be useful based on documents saved by the user to their research view.

– OpenText Decisiv has long provided conceptual search to help legal practitioners find relevant content and people with expertise across multiple systems, far beyond what keywords can provide. Decisiv now includes supervised machine learning capabilities to predict content likely to be useful based on documents saved by the user to their research view. Professional and Managed Services Designed specifically for Legal Sector – OpenText Professional Services offers legal data collection leveraging our own technology, hardware, and EnCE-certified professionals. Lean on our decades of forensic investigation and software development experience for your next collection project. The OpenText Professional Services team can also handle post-collection eDiscovery processes in Axcelerate from processing to production.

OpenText will be present at booth 820 & 822, for more information visit http://campaigns.opentext.com/ILTACON2018

