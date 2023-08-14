OpenText Completes Repricing of Term Loan

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) (OpenText or the Company) today announced that it executed an amendment to its term loan facility due 2030 (the Term Loan). Under the amendment, the applicable interest rate margin on the Term Loan has been reduced 75 basis points and, as such, borrowings under the Term Loan currently bear a rate of interest equal to Term SOFR plus the SOFR adjustment and applicable margin of 2.75%.

"We are pleased to complete the re-pricing of our Term Loan. Due to strong demand, we were able to achieve a significant improvement to our pricing," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "We are the leader in Information Management. Our strong track record of growth and cash flows helped us to achieve this outcome."

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

