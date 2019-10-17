OpenText Core Experience Insights Delivers End-to-End Customer Journey Mapping for Data-driven Marketers

OpenText Provides Fresh Insights on Campaign Performance and Customer Sentiment

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today launched OpenText™ Core Experience Insights, a SaaS application that provides marketing leaders full visibility over their customer's journey – from website interactions to email engagement, social media content and call center performance. Core Experience Insights is being premiered at Forrester CX SF 2019 on October 17-18 in San Francisco.

"Modern, insight-driven marketing requires visibility into campaign performance across the customer journey. Customer behavior and satisfaction is driven by a complex set of interactions, so smart marketing decisions require truly omni-channel insights," said Patricia Nagle, Chief Marketing Officer, OpenText. "We built Core Experience Insights to give market leaders visibility into their customers' experiences from the first click to the final purchase decision."

Core Experience Insights is a SaaS application built on OpenText OT2, which tracks data from diverse sources, providing current and historical visualizations across channels throughout the customer lifecycle. It can also integrate data from other systems such as customer communication management, web content management and call center management. With the Voice of Customer application, OpenText Explore, it can also provide a 360-degree view that includes sentiment analysis of customer feedback collected across all channels.

Core Experience Insights uses AI and analytics to reveal campaigns and content that are working best, elevating performance issues early to allow for calibration and correction. Marketers can intelligently optimize customer journeys to improve customer experience and revenue generation.

"OpenText developed Core Experience Insights to help marketing leaders capture customer interaction data from siloed sources across all touchpoints," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer. "With powerful data analysis and customer journey mapping at their fingertips, marketers can strategically tailor customer journey interactions to gain an information advantage."

OpenText Core Experience Insights is available immediately.

Engage with OpenText at Forrester CX SF 2019

Forum attendees can view demos of OpenText Core Experience Insights and the OpenText integrated Customer Experience Management platform at Booth #502.

Nali Giliana , Vice President of Digital Experience for OpenText, will speak on " The Next Frontier of Omnichannel in the World of Artificial Intelligence " at 11:50 a.m. , Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Nob Hill B.

, Vice President of Digital Experience for OpenText, will speak on " " at , in Nob Hill B. Nali Giliana will also speak on "Is Physical Part of Your Digital Experience Transformation?" at a VIP luncheon at Noon, Friday, October 18, 2019 in Nob Hill A.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2019 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

