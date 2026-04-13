OpenText Enterprise Data and AI Solutions to be Available on AWS European Sovereign Cloud

OpenText will offer customers a hybrid sovereign cloud architecture that supports regulated European Union organizations with secure, AI‑ready data platforms, complementing what is available in North America today

WATERLOO, ON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, announced today that it will make a number of its world leading enterprise data and AI solutions available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new independent cloud for Europe.

By making its hybrid sovereign cloud offering available via the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, Canada-based OpenText expands its ability to provide a hybrid sovereign cloud in Europe, giving customers the flexibility to leverage the cloud capabilities of AWS while keeping sensitive data and governance firmly anchored within European boundaries.

OpenText™ Content Management, OpenText™ Documentum Content Management, OpenText™ Core Application Security and OpenText™ Core Service Management will be available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, further supporting OpenText's growing European client base. OpenText's solutions deliver structured, secure content management, making data ready for AI-powered analytics and automation that accelerate data-driven decision-making; while providing clients with the same security, availability, and performance they expect from AWS. This enables OpenText customers to meet stringent operational autonomy and data residency requirements within the European Union (EU).

"OpenText has spent years building trusted, secure content solutions for the world's most regulated industries and regions including FedRAMP-authorized, IRAP-assessed, and Protected B-aligned deployments," said Shannon Bell, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer, OpenText. "Making our solution available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud brings that expertise to a sovereign cloud purpose-built for the European Union. Together with AWS, we are giving customers the confidence to innovate at scale without compromising on control."

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud is a fully featured, independently operated sovereign cloud backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the needs of European governments and enterprises. The AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure is entirely located within the EU and operates independently from existing Regions. Customers using the AWS European Sovereign Cloud will benefit from the full power of AWS including the same service portfolio, security, availability, performance, familiar architecture, APIs, and innovations such as the AWS Nitro System.

Customers can begin planning their transition to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud today.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for enterprise AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

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Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our executive's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

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SOURCE Open Text Corporation