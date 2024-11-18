OpenText Launches New Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription

New program helps Partners build skills and gives customers confidence in their Partner choice

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced a new Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription today at OpenText World 2024. The Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription gives Partners the ability to build the skills they need at scale and helps customers verify their Partner has the relevant product-related skills, giving them confidence in their choice of Partner.

It is another important investment by OpenText in its Partner Network and makes it easier for Partners to expand, build and sustain their OpenText practices. It gives Partners: a cost-effective training solution to address any skills gaps; visibility of capacity constraints and a way to resolve them quickly; insight into the skills available across their geographically dispersed teams; and the ability to adopt a just-in-time, on-demand learning approach, at scale.

The Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription provides flexible, unlimited access to all commercially available self-paced training, hands-on lab environments, and certification vouchers. Integrated with the Learning Subscription are training analytics that allow the Partner to measure content consumption and track skill acquisition. For the first time, a Partner will have full visibility of the certifications held within their company by practitioner, product and/or country. This view is even more important now that OpenText product certification is mandatory for individual practitioners in a Partner organization filling roles dealing with product installation, customization, administration, or other technical functions.

Joel Kremke, SVP Channel and Alliances at OpenText said: "Supporting our Partners to drive great customer outcomes is fundamental to our collective success. Ensuring every individual in the Partners' teams has the right skills and product certifications to provide the high-quality advice and service that customers expect is crucial.

"High levels of training and product certification are a great way for Partners to stand out and gain the advantage in those competitive bids. It's also great for customers who can confidently choose the right Partner for their project, safe in the knowledge that they have the right expertise to achieve a successful outcome."

OpenText will also be relaunching its Partner Directory on OpenText.com, which will display all certifications held by each Partner organization. This will be an important tool for customers to identify and choose highly skilled practitioners and for Partners to differentiate themselves in their market.

Ensuring all Partners can effectively implement, and/or support OpenText products and solutions is vital to securing a great outcome for customers.

Availability

Partners can review learning paths and available product certifications as a starting point for evaluating the content they would need in a learning subscription or they can contact OpenText for more details regarding the new Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription.

