OpenText to Elevate Human Potential with Robust AI Masterclasses at OpenText World 2024

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its full slate of interactive workshops, learning pathways, and business solution focus areas for OpenText World 2024, the premier event for information management, set to take place at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from November 18-21, 2024.

This year's conference will spotlight cutting-edge integrations and solutions that seamlessly combine AI, cloud, and security to deliver a holistic approach to business information management. Attendees will experience groundbreaking innovations, emphasizing AI and showcasing practical solutions through real-life scenarios that illustrate how organizations can reimagine their information.

"At OpenText, we are deeply committed to ensuring that our customers are at the forefront of total innovation," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP & Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "OpenText World 2024 is designed to be an immersive experience that empowers attendees with a comprehensive set of tools, insights, and strategies with the goal to equip them with the knowledge necessary to effectively navigate the complexities of AI, cloud, security, and information management. By encouraging collaboration and providing hands-on learning opportunities, we aim to inspire our customers to harness the full potential of our solutions, enabling them to drive meaningful change and achieve their business objectives for superior outcomes."

This tailored itinerary addresses complex issues pertinent to modern businesses, featuring sessions on:

Analytics & AI: Reshaping business as we know it: Explore how analytics and AI are transforming business practices with trends like real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven customer insights. Attendees will leave equipped with actionable strategies to leverage data for organizational advancement.

Explore how analytics and AI are transforming business practices with trends like real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven customer insights. Attendees will leave equipped with actionable strategies to leverage data for organizational advancement. Google Cloud and OpenText: Accelerate your AI journey: Learn to navigate challenges related to data extraction, governance, and siloed information while effectively integrating AI into operations. This session emphasizes optimizing cybersecurity to ensure data accuracy, accessibility, and security.

Learn to navigate challenges related to data extraction, governance, and siloed information while effectively integrating AI into operations. This session emphasizes optimizing cybersecurity to ensure data accuracy, accessibility, and security. Navigating the future: Enhancing supply chains and product visibility: Discover how businesses can leverage IoT technologies, including AI and automation, to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving supply chain ecosystem.

Discover how businesses can leverage IoT technologies, including AI and automation, to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving supply chain ecosystem. Embrace productivity fueled by AI-driven user experiences: Understand the importance of a secure content management foundation and the potential AI-powered solutions have to enhance knowledge worker productivity.

Understand the importance of a secure content management foundation and the potential AI-powered solutions have to enhance knowledge worker productivity. Spotting insider threats hidden in plain sight with AI vigilance: Discover how advanced AI and machine learning can enhance the detection of insider threats by distinguishing normal user behavior from potential risks, leading to faster detection and improved security.

Discover how advanced AI and machine learning can enhance the detection of insider threats by distinguishing normal user behavior from potential risks, leading to faster detection and improved security. Integrating security in DevOps: The DevSecOps approach: Explore the significance of embedding security throughout the software development lifecycle with DevSecOps best practices, including automation and continuous monitoring.

Explore the significance of embedding security throughout the software development lifecycle with DevSecOps best practices, including automation and continuous monitoring. Harness customer loyalty: Supercharge AI-driven success: Learn how OpenText Experience Cloud can transform customer relationships through AI-driven tools that create personalized experiences. The session will feature live demos illustrating how these tools simplify interactions and nurture customer loyalty.

Learn how OpenText Experience Cloud can transform customer relationships through AI-driven tools that create personalized experiences. The session will feature live demos illustrating how these tools simplify interactions and nurture customer loyalty. Generative-AI: Moving beyond the hype to realize tangible benefits for ITSM: Examine how generative-AI is reshaping IT service management and the human roles within it, uncovering practical steps for implementation and showcasing high-value use cases.

Examine how generative-AI is reshaping IT service management and the human roles within it, uncovering practical steps for implementation and showcasing high-value use cases. Achieving business outcomes: From strategy to success: Understand the importance of a well-defined strategic success plan and cultivating a culture of engagement, as highlighted by OpenText's L.O.V.E. customer success model.

In addition, attendees can participate in a robust learning program designed to upskill and optimize knowledge proficiency:

Certification: OpenText™ Certification validates expertise in critical product capabilities, positioning professionals as leaders within their organizations. Hands-on labs: Engage with the latest OpenText technologies through hands-on labs, including the Developer Lab for product APIs, the Innovation Lab for user feedback sessions, and the Product Lab offering quick, insightful tours of new features. Pre-conference training: Two-day pre-conference training classes designed to boost skills and validate expertise in using OpenText products, covering topics such as AI, enterprise content management, and cloud-native solutions, to name only a few.

OpenText World 2024 is a hybrid event hosted in Las Vegas at the Venetian Hotel Resort from November 18-21. Registration is now open, and the full agenda, including keynotes from CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea and industry-leading thought leaders, is live. For more details, including registration for OpenText Innovation Labs, can be found here.

