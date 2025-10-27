OpenText Unveils New Solutions for Guidewire to Power AI and Cloud-Ready Insurance Workflows

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today at Guidewire Connections unveiled its new OpenText Content Cloud solutions for Guidewire, designed to help insurers move to the cloud faster and gain smarter, more efficient access to critical policy and claims content.

The volume of content insurers manage, from accident photos and correspondence to policy applications and inspection reports, is growing rapidly. At the same time, policyholder expectations are rising; seamless service and faster claims decisions are now minimum requirements.

The new OpenText solutions for Guidewire PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, and BillingCenter embed content and AI-powered assistance directly into insurance workflows, enabling underwriters, adjusters, and service teams to spend less time searching and more time delivering outcomes.

"Modernizing in the cloud and scaling AI are top imperatives for insurers today, but content often stands in the way," said Sandy Ono, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText. "With these new solutions for Guidewire, we're helping insurers not just manage their content, but activate it too, by embedding AI directly into core applications so teams can make faster decisions, improve records management and compliance, and transform customer experiences."

"Insurers today are navigating rapid change, shifting to the cloud, automating processes, and managing growing volumes of content and customer expectations," said Will Murphy, Vice President, Marketplace and Technology Alliances at Guidewire. "These solutions enable our shared customers to easily leverage OpenText's intelligent content management directly within Guidewire. This means faster access to critical information and a stronger foundation for AI-driven insurance workflows."

One large, multi-national insurance firm recently chose OpenText to solve fragmentation and compliance challenges. The company has used OpenText Content Management to centralize content and streamline operations while achieving superior alignment with its Guidewire systems.

Another international insurance firm and large Guidewire customer recently deployed compliance and cloud transformation with OpenText Information Archive and OpenText Content Management with Content Aviator, reducing risk and complexity and enabling deeper AI-driven insights.

OpenText solutions for Guidewire PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, and BillingCenter are available in the Guidewire Marketplace.

