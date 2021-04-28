Opera adds Unstoppable Domains support to iOS and desktop browsers, providing millions of internet users with seamless access to the decentralized Web

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains provides .crypto and other top-level domain names to users with no renewal fees. When users claim a domain, it is minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, granting the user full ownership and control. Along with accessing the decentralized web through Opera, .crypto domain names replace complex wallet addresses for payments across 40+ cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges.

"At Opera, we believe in giving all people the ability to access the full web, regardless of the technology behind it," said Maciej Kocemba, Product Director at Opera. "We have always supported web innovation, and the decentralized web or Web3 is the natural next wave. Making Unstoppable Domains accessible in the Opera browsers means our users can try blockchain technologies for themselves. Registering your .crypto domain, which is forever yours, is a great first step into Web3. It also gives people a chance to own an NFT."

When Opera launched mobile browser support for Unstoppable Domains last year, it marked the first time a major browser supported a domain name system not part of the traditional Domain Name Service (DNS). This latest integration with its desktop browser adds support for additional 80+ million monthly active users.

"Unstoppable Domains' expansion of decentralized websites to all Opera Browser platforms gives more people a simple way to own high-functionality NFT domains and access the decentralized web," said Matthew Gould, CEO at Unstoppable Domains. "These domains simplify the process of transacting with a .crypto wallet, eliminating the need to remember a lengthy wallet address. Since we're still in the early days of decentralized domains, people can still claim their preferred .crypto username."

With Unstoppable Domains on Opera, anyone can now host their own decentralized website and access others. With a .crypto domain name, people can own their digital identity and use it to build websites, share content, and more. Opera also supports IPFS, which allows users to retrieve .crypto sites from a decentralized network of computers instead of a cloud provider or server. With Opera, users can access a .crypto domain just as easily as if it were registered on the traditional web with a .com address.

Unstoppable Domains recently sold the most expensive domain name NFTs in history, with win.crypto, gambling.crypto, and hotels.crypto each selling for $100,000 USD in March. While these purchases highlight growing interest in NFTs beyond digital art, most domain names are sold for as low as $40, facilitating a simple and popular way to access the decentralized web and make crypto transfers.

To date, Unstoppable Domains has registered more than 700,000 blockchain domain names. To register for a .crypto domain, please visit www.unstoppabledomains.com with your Opera browser.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is a blockchain domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a decentralized domain name that is minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation. To learn more, follow Unstoppable Domains on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.

