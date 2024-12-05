Opera Ads achieves TAG Platinum status for high brand safety, fraud and malware best standards

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Ads , the advertising platform from the global browser innovator Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA), is proud to announce its achievement of TAG Platinum status from TAG (The Trustworthy Accountability Group), a leading global initiative combating criminal activity and fostering trust in digital advertising. This prestigious designation – held by only 34 organizations worldwide – recognizes Opera Ads' compliance with TAG's highest standards across fraud prevention, malware protection, and brand safety.

Opera TAG certification

To earn platinum status, companies must meet strict standards across three or more TAG certification areas and undergo extensive third-party audits. For Opera Ads, this achievement was made possible by the addition of the Certified Against Malware seal to its existing Brand Safety Certified and Certified Against Fraud credentials. These three certifications cover Opera Ads' core offerings: Opera DSP, Premium Placements, and Opera Audience Solutions.

The Certified Against Malware seal demonstrates Opera Ads' proactive approach to safeguarding users' devices and data. By implementing TAG's best practices for scanning creatives for malware, Opera Ads ensures robust filtration tools and thorough incident review processes, fostering a safer digital advertising ecosystem.

"Ensuring brand safety, preventing ad fraud, and combating malware remain our top priorities as digital advertising evolves," said Marcio de Barros, VP of Adtech at Opera. "Achieving TAG Platinum status reflects our commitment to protecting our partners and their investments as well as our users, positioning Opera Ads as one of the most secure supply-side platforms in the industry."

Mike Zaneis, CEO at TAG, added: "TAG Platinum status is a hallmark of excellence in the fight against criminal activity and a commitment to increasing trust in digital advertising. We commend Opera Ads for its dedication to upholding the highest industry standards and protecting all participants in the advertising ecosystem."

Opera Ads is dedicated to continuing its collaboration with industry leaders like TAG to uphold the highest standards of trust, safety, and transparency for clients and partners within the Opera Ads marketplace.

Visit Opera Ads or the TAG Certification Programs page to learn more.

About TAG

TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) is the global certification program to strengthen safety and transparency in digital advertising. For nearly a decade, TAG's seal programs have demonstrated their effectiveness in minimizing fraudulent traffic, sharing threat intelligence, protecting brand safety, and increasing transparency. TAG's 700+ member companies include the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. TAG is the first and only Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net.

About Opera Ads

Opera Ads, the advertising platform by global web innovator Opera, powers advertising with extensive reach, user-centric engagement, and dedicated global support. It fuels monetization and user engagement through a comprehensive suite of products that includes a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and Premium Ad Solutions. The platform allows advertisers to leverage a vast audience across various channels, all within a brand-safe environment. By prioritizing trust, Opera Ads ensures impactful and transparent advertising experiences. Learn more at http://opera.com/ads.

SOURCE Opera Limited