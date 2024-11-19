Opera and Spotify partner to put your favorite music inside the browser

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oslo-based browser company Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] and Spotify, the world's largest audio streaming service, have partnered to make it easier than ever for users to listen to their favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks while browsing on their computers. As part of this partnership, Spotify becomes the default streaming service within the upgraded Music Player in Opera's flagship browser, Opera One. Opera users* are also getting the chance to try out Spotify Premium for free for a limited time, unlocking ad-free music, the ability to download playlists and albums to listen offline, higher quality audio, and more.

"People love listening to music and podcasts while at their computers. Now, with Spotify in the sidebar of Opera One, everything's right there at your fingertips – you can shop, write, plan a trip, all while never having to stop listening to your favorite music and audio via the browser's floating multimedia player," said Joanna Czajka, Product Director at Opera.

According to a survey conducted by Opera, 66% of respondents stream music on their phones even when they are at their desktop computers, with 89% explaining that it helps keep their music at hand without having to switch tabs and apps or look up websites. When asked what integrating a music player into their desktop browser would give them, 66% replied that they wouldn't get distracted with all the jumping around, and that they could then easily control their music while doing other things. Together, Opera and Spotify are addressing this need.

The new music player with Spotify as the default streaming service is located in the sidebar of the Opera One browser. When activated, it can be detached and moved around the screen without interrupting a user's browsing flow. So instead of having to frequently switch between what they're working on and which song to queue, the solution is floating inside the browser window with Opera's Music Player. The feature also caters to users who often join meetings or calls: the audio playing inside the browser automatically fades out, pauses for the duration of the call, and resumes thereafter.

In addition to Spotify becoming the default music player in the sidebar of Opera One, users in selected countries worldwide are getting a chance to benefit from several months of Spotify Premium for free, if they are not subscribers already*. The specifics of the offer vary by country. Presently available just within Opera One, the promotion will be expanded to Opera for Android in early 2025.

Released last month as Opera One R2 , the upgraded desktop flagship is Opera's most powerful and best-looking browser to date. In addition to the new Music Player, Opera One R2 introduces a host of new features that offer further options for personalization, improved tab management, and the latest AI innovations.

*Opera users in selected countries will be offered an opportunity to upgrade to Spotify Premium and enjoy 2-3 months for free; those countries are: Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Vietnam. This offer is available in the Music Player from the Opera One R2 sidebar.

