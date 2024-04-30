Opera Corrects Minor XBRL Conversion Error in an Amendment to Its Annual Report

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) ("Opera"), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that it has filed an amendment to its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The amendment corrects a technical error in a table within note 11 to the financial statements, which originated in the XBRL conversion process. Specifically, in note 11, certain amounts included in a table were presented with four or five digits after the "," thousand separators due to integer duplication. This amendment does not affect any other parts of the original filing.

The annual report, including the amendment, can be accessed on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com or the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov . Opera will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon requests directed to [email protected] or:

Opera Limited.

Vitaminveien 4

0485 Oslo, Norway

Attn: Investor Relations

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995, and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browser and access other Opera products from opera.com . Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com .

