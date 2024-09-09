Opera GX and Riot Games strike a partnership to deliver exclusive drops and first ever Co-Streamer Hub to League of Legends Esports global events

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera GX, the browser for gamers, has become Riot Games' Preferred Browser Partner of League of Legends Esports Global Events just in time for the 2024 League of Legends World Championship (Worlds 2024). Opera GX will enhance the viewing experience with special access to a Co-Streamer Hub, Worlds Unlocked digital drops exclusive to Opera GX users, and custom browser mods designed to resonate with LoL players and fans. This multi-year partnership will evolve over time with even more features in the future.

Opera strikes major partnership with Riot Games

This is more than just another sponsorship; it's a radical shift in how fans experience esports. Opera GX continues to use its platform to empower fans, provide meaningful tools, and co-create an ecosystem that allows fans to deepen their fandom.

As the Preferred Browser Partner of Worlds 2024, Opera GX has created a co-streamer hub. This hub centralizes all co-streaming options and allows viewers to filter streams by language. Want to watch the official Worlds 2024 stream or one of 75 co-streamers? The choice is yours!

Opera GX will have a dedicated "Riot Corner" that will serve as an interactive directory to all of the tournament matches, including a display of a Worlds 2024 calendar. By clicking on each day, viewers will be able to see which teams are competing and when. The calendar will adjust to the user's timezone, making it easier to schedule match watching. To unlock the Riot Corner, users will have to download one of six official LoL mods from GX.store .

Mods will completely transform your Opera GX browser with new animated wallpapers, keyboard sounds, and themes. All users can install free mods for Lee Sin, Renata, Renekton, Varus, K'Sante, and the official LoL Esports theme.

But that's not all. Worlds 2024 is the biggest LoL Esports event on the planet and every loot collector is hyped for those limited-edition items that only come around once a year. Opera GX will offer exclusive drops for free! All you need to do is to get rid of your boring browser, download Opera GX, and claim those items at lolesports.com landing page.

Opera GX will make available exclusive content, including drops, the co-streaming hub, Riot Corner and mods starting on September 25th alongside the Worlds 2024 play-in rounds. Download Opera GX now and get ready for an immersive viewing experience!

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends , to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. With League in its second decade, Riot is continuing to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics , Legends of Runeterra , VALORANT , League of Legends: Wild Rift , Riot Forge , and multiple work-in-progress titles. Riot is also expanding the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane , its popular animated series. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Dylan Jadeja, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 3,000+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

About League of Legends Esports

League of Legends Esports (LoL Esports) is the pinnacle of competitive gaming, attracting the attention of millions of fans since [2011]. Accessible worldwide through live events as well as digital and traditional channels, it is one of the most-watched forms of sports entertainment on the planet. With leagues representing regions from around the globe and high-impact tournaments like the Mid-Season Invitational and the League of Legends World Championship, LoL Esports offers players a platform to pursue esports as a meaningful and rewarding life pursuit. For more information, please visit LoLEsports.com.

About Opera GX

Browser developed by Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA]. Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users kill the most resource-draining tabs, and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

