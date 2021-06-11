Opera Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

OSLO, Norway, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) (the "Company"), one of the world's largest internet consumer brands with hundreds of millions of users worldwide, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com/sec-filings or the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov . The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and the ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to [email protected] or by writing to:

Opera Limited

Vitaminveien 4

NO-0485 OSLO

Attention: Investor Relations

On May 18, 2021, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that as a result of not filing its annual report by its due date of April 30, 2021, the Company was not in compliance under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As indicated in Company's first quarter 2021 earnings release dated April 27, 2021, this delay was the result in part of COVID-19 impacts on our investee, Nanobank, which is conducting its first annual closing of IFRS figures across all of its active markets, and the related external audit under PCAOB auditing standards, upon which the Company relies in finalizing its reporting on Form 20-F. By having filed our annual report on Form 20-F, we regain compliance under Rule 5250(c)(1).

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchanges (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com .

