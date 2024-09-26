Opera makes Aria AI available without log-in

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], the innovative browser company from Norway, is announcing that its built-in browser AI – Aria – is now available to all desktop and gaming users, as well as users of Opera for Android in beta, without the log-in requirement. Previously, users needed to sign in to their Opera account to access Aria's features. This change lowers the threshold for Opera's wide audience to experience Aria's full potential, including Image Generation, Image Understanding, Page Context mode, and more.

"We believe that AI should be available to everyone, and this change makes it easier for users to experience the benefits of Aria," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Browsers and Gaming at Opera.

Aria is now available without an account in Opera One, Opera GX, and Opera for Android Beta. In the next few weeks it will become available in Opera for Android and Opera for iOS – making Aria's capabilities easier to access on every platform.

Bringing innovative AI features to the browser

Since the introduction of Aria in 2023 , Opera has been working on improving its browser AI capabilities. The company quickly realized that LLMs have great potential to help people in their daily browsing activities and created the " AI Feature Drops " program to test cutting edge AI functionalities in the Developer version of Opera.

AI Feature Drops allow Opera to experiment with features, including the ability to download and use Local LLMs directly in the browser and a Writing Mode to help users enhance their writing. Some of these features, including Image Generation , Image Understanding , Page Context mode, and Links to sources , have since been integrated into the main version of Opera One and are now available for everyone to use.

Aria utilizes Opera's AI Composer engine, which selects the most suitable model (GPT or Gemini) to handle users' queries. The company also invested in a green-energy-powered AI data cluster in Iceland, rated one of the world's top 100 supercomputers , to support our AI-focused projects. This infrastructure allows Opera to provide its user base with the latest AI advancements in a cost effective and sustainable way.

To download Opera One head to this link , and to download Opera GX use this one . To download Opera for Android Beta and use Aria without an account on the go, click here .

