Opera One Wins the IF Design Award 2024

OSLO, Norway, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, is proud to announce that the company's completely reimagined desktop browser, Opera One, has won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024, one of the world's most prestigious design awards. Featuring a reimagined architecture, design, and native AI, Opera One is a browser for the next phase in the evolution of the internet, redefining how users engage with the web. This win is further evidence of our commitment to consistently innovate the browser and what it is capable of.

Opera wins IF Design Award 2024

"Opera has played a huge role in pushing the web experience forward over the last 30 years, and it's exciting to be a part of the creative process surrounding this. As a browser that doesn't come preinstalled on devices, our brand look and feel is the first point of interaction many people have with Opera. We really feel Opera One is one of our best collaborations across our design teams, and we're thrilled to receive this recognition from the IF Awards," said Chet Callahan, Head of Creative at Opera.

Opera One: The Future of Web Browsing, Today

In what would have been the 100th version of Opera's flagship desktop browser, the company began a new evolution cycle with Opera One. Based on Modular Design and boasting a multithreaded compositor, Opera One was designed to transform the way users interact with their browser, bringing the UI to life like never before. One of the new features made possible by the improved browser architecture, Tab Islands, has revolutionized how users organize their tabs and stay on top of what matters most.

Beyond a new, fluid browsing experience, Opera One was reimagined to usher in a new era of AI-based browsing. Generative AI features such as sidebar access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic came built-in, but Opera One truly distinguished itself by becoming the first browser to come with an integrated browser AI: Aria.

Free and featuring up-to-date results from around the web, Aria is a true browsing copilot. Able to assist with intelligent recommendations, voice navigation, and automated browsing tasks, Aria allows users to boost their creativity and productivity by harnessing the power of AI. Aesthetically pleasing as it is functional, Aria has the ability to turn every browsing session into an immersive adventure.

Opera One is the culmination of years of dedication, innovation, and listening intently to you, our users. With its sleek, intuitive design and cutting-edge features like Tab Islands and Aria, Opera One offers a browsing experience like no other – with the power to declutter, streamline, and personalize your digital journey, Opera One is where efficiency meets elegance.

Celebrating Excellence: The iF DESIGN AWARD 2024

The iF DESIGN AWARD is a testament to Opera's commitment to developing forward-thinking, user-centric products. Not content to simply stay involved in the conversation, Opera is intent on being at the forefront of the digital revolution.

And that commitment has a history, as the 2024 award is the third time that one of the company's products has been so recognized. Opera has won iF awards in the past for Opera Touch in 2019 , as well as Opera GX – the world's first and only browser for gamers – in 2020 .

So if you haven't already, discover what sets the Norwegian-made challenger browser apart from the rest of the pack – download Opera One today!

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995, and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browser and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com.

