Opera partners with Chess.com to create custom chess browser

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera – a leading web innovator – is partnering with Chess.com to put chess right inside the browser. With custom builds for both desktop and mobile products, the collaboration will ensure chess fans can stay engaged with their community wherever they happen to be.

Opera and Chess.com's joint effort ensures both the game itself and a myriad of chess-related content is always right there at users' fingertips. A Chess.com icon will now feature in the sidebar of the chess-themed version of Opera's newly-revamped desktop browser so users can pop in and out at will, solving puzzles or battling rivals as they browse the web. Users of Opera for Android can now opt into a whole new chess-themed browser, in which the start page will house a trove of articles, videos, and informational content so users can study the game while on the go to master new stratagems and up their Elo rating.

"Chess.com has spearheaded a rapid resurgence of the game, which is now played by millions every day across the globe. We're delighted to partner with Chess.com to provide a platform for a fast and secure browsing experience for all chess enthusiasts, no matter where they are," said Jumana Patel, Director of Business Development & Global Partnerships at Opera.

"Opera has become the most popular independent browser. We're excited to bring the world of chess into this new version of Opera's AI-powered browser to help make the beautiful game that we all love even more accessible, convenient and fun. During our upcoming AI Cup from September 26-29, we'll showcase some of the chess browser's unique capabilities live on Chess.com," said Sebastian J. Kuhnert, Vice President of Business Development at Chess.com.

Opera has a strong track record of following consumer trends and integrating platforms and technologies that users enjoy. The company has integrated TikTok, WhatsApp, and Instagram into the desktop sidebar, for example, while football fans benefit from an in-depth Live Scores feature on mobile. Opera has also recently pioneered AI-based browsing, seamlessly incorporating several GPT-based services while rolling out its own AI tool, Aria.

Opera's dedicated desktop chess-browser receives a sidebar integration of Chess.com so that users are only ever one click away from puzzles, streamers, or a quick game of blitz. Intuitive UI makes it easier than ever to change the settings of the board, correspond with rivals, and watch instructional content – all without having to open another tab or navigate away from what's on the screen. You can even pin the sidebar panel open so that you can carry on reading, watching, or browsing with one eye on the board, as your opponent plots their next move.

Opera's flagship mobile browser, Opera for Android, meanwhile, also comes with a custom build for chess lovers that includes a cache of chess-themed customizations. Chess wallpapers immediately set the tone, surrounding users with the aesthetics of the game as they browse. The homepage additionally features videos and articles from Chess.com, plus Speed Dials for Chess TV and the website itself so that access to the game in its many forms is right at users' fingertips.

Opera has been recently relaunched under the codename Opera One. It combines new Modular Design Principles with multi-threaded compositor technology to bring the UI to life like never before. Innovative new solutions like Tab Islands merge with a longstanding commitment to speed and security, exemplified by features such as free and VPN Pro options, plus built-in ad and tracker blockers.

Opera One is furthermore the first browser to come with an integrated browser AI, Aria. Based on OpenAI's GPT technology, Aria provides access to a leading GPT-based solution, enhanced by up-to-date information from the web.

Opera for Android is the company's powerful and secure mobile flagship, which likewise includes the same free and Pro VPN options, built-in ad and tracker blockers, and native crypto wallet – so users can toggle effortlessly from desktop to mobile applications. Custom wallpapers options allow users to demonstrate their individuality, while Aria – also available on Opera for Android – helps them optimize their productivity while on the go.

Download the Chess.com version of Opera and Opera for Android today.

