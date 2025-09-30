Opera ships the Opera Neon AI agentic browser

"We built Opera Neon for ourselves – and for everyone who uses AI extensively in their day-to-day life," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Browsers at Opera. "today, we welcome the first users who will help shape the future of agentic browsing with us."

From tabbed browsing to AI-assisted tasks

Many of the activities you carry out on the web are complex and require juggling multiple websites, documents, AI chats and traditional searches. Opera Neon introduces Tasks as a new way to organize and work with them within one context.

Tasks are self-contained workspaces that understand context and make it possible to use the AI to analyze, compare, and act across multiple sources at once. You can think of it as Opera Neon creating a mini-browser for each of your tasks, where the AI understands what you're doing and helps you in this context - without accessing information from everything else in your browser.

Opera Neon also features Cards – which are reusable prompt instructions that you can use and combine. It's like having a deck of your favorite AI behaviors ready to use when you need them. Comparing products across tabs? Add the pull-details + comparison-table cards to your prompt. Or if you're taking meeting notes, combine the key-decisions + action-items + follow-ups cards and Opera Neon will capture what matters in the right format.

Opera Neon lets you build your own custom cards or draw from the community's collection in the Cards store.

The Cards mark the difference between explaining your needs from scratch every time versus prompting aided by a set of pre-defined cards to get what you want.

A browser that can act on your behalf

Opera Neon features a fully agentic browsing capability. Thanks to the Neon Do function, Neon can open new tabs, close others, and perform actions across them, always operating within the context of a Task.

Neon Do works where many other AI assistants can't - inside your actual browser and not solely in a cloud.

When you activate Neon Do within a Task, it starts operating inside your browser session, where you're already logged in. There is no need to share passwords with cloud services or for repeated authentication flows.

Neon Do navigates the real web on your behalf – checking multiple sites, comparing information, filling out forms, gathering data from pages in your Task. Some actions may require user interaction - that's when Neon will pause and wait for you to act.

The browsing happens locally, visibly, and in real-time. You can pause, guide, or take control at any moment. It's like having an assistant who sits directly at your computer with you.

Built by browser experts

Opera invented tabs, Speed Dial, built-in ad blocking, and the first real mobile browser– constantly pushing boundaries. This culture of innovation is deep in the company's DNA and runs through everything we do.

In Opera Neon, beyond its AI capabilities, users are getting a meticulously crafted day-to-day browser that inherits Opera's best features, built on three decades of expertise of serving hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Opera Neon represents Opera's next leap forward - combining the proven foundation of a fully functional browser with advanced yet useful AI to serve professionals who live and work online.

Availability

Opera Neon is a premium, subscription-based browser designed for power users. The first users are getting access starting today, with more invitations coming out shortly.

To experience what an agentic browser can really do, visit https://operaneon.com and join the waitlist to secure your spot.

