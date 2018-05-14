This summer, thousands of local law enforcement officers across the U.S. will be giving free Slurpee drink coupons to kids caught doing good deeds. For the 23rd year, 7-Eleven is working with police and sheriff's departments to distribute the coupons to deserving children and youth.

During 2018, 7-Eleven will issue 1.4 million Slurpee coupons to approximately 1,100 law enforcement agencies. Most will be distributed during the summer months and back-to-school season.

"The Philadelphia Police Department's partnership with 7-Eleven's Operation Chill® program encourages positive interactions between officers and youth in our communities," said Richard Ross, Philadelphia Police commissioner. "This is the 23rd year our officers have gotten immense pleasure from 'ticketing' children and teens they who are caught making responsible and friendly decisions. This is a wonderful way for officers to nurture engagement and relationships with young people throughout the city. We appreciate 7-Eleven's fun and refreshing way of focusing on youth doing the right thing."

Big city police departments and small town forces alike use the Slurpee coupons to enhance relationships with young people by rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness. Appropriate "offenses" might include helping another person, following safety and traffic laws, or participating in a community- or police-sponsored event. Although the reasons for being "ticketed" are varied, the end result is the same for every youngster: a free Slurpee drink and a smile for being a good kid. Each coupon can be redeemed for a small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven® stores.

Begun in Philadelphia to give law enforcement officers a positive reason to interact with children and teens, Operation Chill has expanded to cities across the country. Since the program's inception in 1995, almost 21 million Operation Chill coupons have been distributed to hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country in areas where 7-Eleven operates stores.

"I don't know who gets more excited when Operation Chill season rolls around each year – the police officers or the kids," said Mark Stinde, 7-Eleven vice president of asset protection. "Not only is Operation Chill our most popular community service program, it's one of the best at building bridges in communities and bringing people together. Everyone loves it."

7-Eleven's proprietary Slurpee semi-frozen carbonated beverage has generational appeal with thirsty kids of all ages. More than a half-million Slurpee drinks are purchased each day during the summer at 7-Eleven stores across the country. This summer's flavor lineup includes Slurpee Lite sugar-free Lemonade made with all natural flavors.

Multimedia assets are available for immediate download at https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/pT7cNt1eQd.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private-brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7‑Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7‑Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operation-chill-300647549.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

